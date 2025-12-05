This week in SoCal wrestling history: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history for the week of November 29th-December 5th. Featuring PWG, Revolution Pro, Lucha Libre, RISE, and more!

November 29

1961: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Fred Blassie fought Sandor Szabo to a double knockout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1992: At the Cal State LA Gym in Los Angeles, Piloto Suicida defeated Lover Boy in a Mask vs. Mask Match, Cesar Sando Jr., El Gran Markus Jr. & Pierroth Jr. defeated Blue Demon Jr., Jalisco I & Mercurio, Enigma de Oro, Kayam & Tornado Negro I defeated Villano I, Villano IV & Villano V, Chamaco Rebelde & Dynamic Jr. vs. Apollo Navarro & Eclipse ended in a draw, and Mixteco & Palomino Ramirez defeated Scar Face & Tornado Negro II.

Also in 1992, AAA ran at Juarez Hall in Bakersfield. American Chippendale, El Hijo del Santo & Octagon defeated Ciclope, El Cobarde & Fishman, Eddy Guerrero, Solar I & Super Astro defeated Los Destructores (Rocco Valente, Tony Arce & Vulcano), Baby Sharon, Rudy Reyna & The Rose defeated Super Calo, Tiger Man & Winners (Abismo Negro), and Bello Armando & Espectro Jr. defeat El Falcon & Halcon 78.

1999: The World Wrestling Federation held the first wrestling event to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when they held Raw is War and taped an episode of WWF Jakked. Raw is War would feature the infamous wedding angle involving Stephanie McMahon, Test, and Triple H.

2003: Revolution Pro Wrestling held their 4th anniversary show at the original Frank & Son Collectible Show location in the City of Industry. The main event saw Super Dragon defeat TARO in a Mask vs. Mask Match. Also on the card, RevPro Jr. Heavyweight Champion Scorpio Sky defeated Rising Son, RevPro Tag Team Champions Mexico’s Most Wanted (Damian 666 & Halloween) defeated Angel & Zokre, RevPro Mexican Lucha Libre Heavyweight Champion Shamu Jr. defeated Piloto Suicida, American Wild Child, Babi Slymm & Top Gun Talwar defeated Chris Bosh, Phoenix Star & Quicksilver.

November 30th

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. California State Heavyweight Champion Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Chief Sauncoke in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1948: A one-night tournament was held at the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington. Lord Blears defeated Dave Levin in the finals to win the tournament. Other tournament competitors included Lee Grable, Jesse James, Al Billings, and Hardy Kruskamp.

1953: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles. Sandor Szabo swept Lord Blears in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new NWA International Television Champion. Also on the card, Warren Bockwinkel & Wilbur Snyder defeated Aldo Bogni & Jack McDonald.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego and at the South Gate Arena in South Gate. The San Diego card saw Gene Kiniski & John Tolos defeat Joe Pazandak & Lord Blears in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. In South Gate, Sandor Szabo defeated Mystery Man X.

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Diego Coliseum. Mr Moto defeated WWA World Heavyweight Champion The Destroyer via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Abe Jacobs & Haystacks Calhoun defeated Don Manoukian & The Great Togo.

1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. Pedro Morales swept Fred Blassie in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1968: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. Buddy Austin swept Fred Blassie in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, NWA Americas Tag Team Champions The Medics (Medic 1 and 2) defeated Hahn Lee and Pedro Morales.

1971: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Diego Coliseum. John Tolos vs. Mil Mascaras ended in a double disqualification. Also on the card, Earl Maynard & Frankie Laine defeated Kinji Shibuya & Mr. Saito in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1977: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Mando Guerrero defeated The Masked Canadian (Roddy Piper) in a Steel Cage Match. Alex Perez defeated Great Goliath in a Steel Cage Match. Victor Rivera defeated Tom Jones in a Steel Cage Match.

2002: Revolution Pro Wrestling held its 3rd anniversary show at the original Frank & Son Collectible Show location in the City of Industry. La Familia de Tijuana (Damian 666 & Halloween) and Psicosis defeated El Pantera, Rising Son, and Super Dragon.

2019: The Alternative Wrestling Show held its final show at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate. The Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera and Bad Dude Tito) defeated True Grit (Hoss Hogg and Jesse James) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to become the new and final AWS Tag Team Champions. Also on the card, Andy Brown defeated B-Boy to retain the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship. Andy Brown would be the last wrestler to hold the title, which originated in 2002 in a promotion called Golden State Championship Wrestling.

2024: Rival Pro Wrestling presented All Eyes on Us at the American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park. Rival Pro Champion Bad Dude Tito defeated Royce Isaacs, Rival Pro Tag Team Champions Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) defeated The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley), Chris Nasty and Wicked Wickett defeated El Cucuy and Sonico in a Rival Rules Match, and Che Cabrera defeated Adrian Quest.

December 1st

1926: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion Joe Stecher wrestled Jim Londos to a 2-hour time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. The card also saw World Welterweight Champion Matty Matsuda defeat Tiger Smith.

1956: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Valley Garden Arena in North Hollywood. Lord James Blears defeated Rito Romero in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Nick Bockwinkel & Sandor Kovacs vs. The Togo Brothers (The Great Togo & Tosh Togo) ended in a time-limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Bernardino Arena. WWA World Heavyweight Champion The Destroyer defeated John Paul Henning in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Don Manoukian swept Dick Hutton in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Antonio Pugliese & Pedro Morales defeated Buddy Austin & Fred Blassie to become the new WWA World Tag Team Champions. Also on the card, Pepper Gomez defeated Pat Patterson.

1990: The World Wrestling Federation ran at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Randy Savage (with Queen Sherri) defeated WWF Champion The Ultimate Warrior via countout, WWF Intercontinental Champion The Texas Tornado (Kerry Von Erich) defeated Mr. Perfect, Ted DiBiase defeated Dusty Rhodes, WWF Tag Team Champions The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) defeated t Rhythm And Blues (Greg Valentine and The Honky Tonk Man), The British Bulldog defeated Haku, The Big Boss Man defeated The Barbarian, The Rockers (Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels) defeated Power And Glory (Hercules and Paul Roma) via disqualification, and Battle Kat defeated Buddy Rose.

2012: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Mystery Vortex at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. Adam Cole defeated Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) in a Guerrilla Warfare Match to become the new PWG World Champion, Eddie Edwards and Roderick Strong defeat The Super Smash Brothers (Player Uno and Stupefied [Stu Grayson]), El Generico (Sami Zayn), Willie Mack defeated B-Boy and Brian Cage and TJ Perkins in a Four-Way Match, Scorpio Sky defeated some guy, PWG World Tag Team Champions The Super Smash Brothers (Player Uno and Stupefied) defeated The RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime and Johnny Yuma), Sami Callihan defeated Drake Younger, and Eddie Edwards and Roderick Strong defeated The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson).

2017: RISE Wrestling presented RISE 6: Brutality at the American Legion Post #335. Phoenix of the RISE Champion Delilah Doom defeated Rosemary in a Steel Cage Match, World of Stardom Champion Toni Storm defeated Mercedes Martinez, Kris Wolf (with Bull Nakano) defeated Shotzi Blackheart (with Madusa), Nicole Savoy defeated Aerial Monroe (Big Swole), Team Lucha Queen (Andrew Everett, Heather Monroe, Penelope Ford, & Taya Valkyrie) defeated Team Zombie Princess (Jimmy Jacobs, Ruby Raze, Sage Sin, & Savannah Evans) in an Elimination Match, LuFisto defeated Dust (Zoey Skye) in a Barbed Wire Bat Match, Priscilla Kelly defeated ACR and Ayoka and Chelsea Green in a Four-Way Match, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Kylie Rae, and Hyan & Maritza Janett (Vipress) defeated Trixie Tash & Willow Nightingale.

December 2nd

1936: Daro Inc. Promotions held a tournament at the Olympic Auditorium to determine a #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Sandor Szabo defeated Jules Strongbow in the finals to win the tournament. Other competitors in the tournament included Fred Meyer, Howard Cantonwine, Chief Little Wolf, Hank Metheny, Paul Harper, Hal Rumberg, Bobby Managoff, Sherrm Christensen, Al Bisignano, Jake Patterson, Tiny Roebuck, Sammy Stein, Benny Ginsberg, Brother Jonathan, and Lou Thesz.

1946: At the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena, World Heavyweight Champion George Becker wrestled Mile High Ross to a double countout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1999: Ultimate Pro Wrestling presented Entertainment Overload at The Roxy in West Hollywood. UPW Champion Mike Bell defeated Aaron Baker, Suicide Kid defeated Lil’ Cholo, Bad Boy Basil defeated The Prototype (John Cena), Looney Lane & Smelly defeated Savvy & Who’s Your Daddy Dempsey, Andy The Enterprise defeated Logan X, The Ballard Brothers (Shane and Shannon Ballard) defeated Hardkire Kidd and Justin Sane (Justin McCully) to become the new UPW Tag Team Champions, The Main Man defeated Staz, and Jobbers-R-Us (Funky Billy Kim & Troubled Youth) defeated High Impact (Andy Van Dam & The Prodigy).

2006: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Passive Hostility at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. Cape Fear (El Generico and Quicksilver) defeated B-Boy and Super Dragon to become the new PWG World Tag Team Champions, Human Tornado defeated Kevin Steen and some guy who was PWG World Champion via disqualification, Bino Gambino defeated Disco Machine, Chris Hero defeated Claudio Castagnoli, The Dynasty (Scorpio Sky, Chris Bosh, and Scott Lost) defeated Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Frankie Kazarian, Davey Richards defeated Rocky Romero, and Ronin defeated Matt Sydal.

2017: RISE Wrestling presented RISE 6.5: Throttle at the American Legion Post #335. SWA Undisputed World Women’s Champion Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blackheart, Mercedes Martinez defeated Kris Wolf, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Laurel Van Ness (Chelsea Green), and Dust defeated Willow Nightingale.

Also in 2017, the Alternative Wrestling Show also ran at the American Legion Post #335. Kris Wolf defeated Nicole Savoy to become the new AWS Women’s Champion. Tyler Bateman defeated Bad Dude Tito to become the new AWS Heavyweight Champion. Shotzi Blackheart defeated Rosemary. SWA Undisputed World Women’s Champion Toni Storm defeated Dust. Brody King defeated Papadon. Team PAWG (Jordynne Grace & LuFisto) defeated Ruby Raze & Sage Sin. Cheerleader Melissa, Mercedes Martinez & Priscilla Kelly defeated Delilah Doom, Deonna Purrazzo & Laurel Van Ness (Chelsea Green). Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas defeated Mariachi Loco and SoCal Crazy to become the new AWS Tag Team Champions.

December 3rd

1940: At the San Diego Coliseum, Hard Boiled Haggerty swept Ignacio Martinez in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Karl Davis vs. Mike Mazurki ended in a double disqualification.

1949: NWA Los Angeles ran at Jeffries Barn in Burbank. Argentina Rocca defeated Frank Jares, The Masked Goliath (Len Hall) and Baron Michele Leone defeated Bomber Kulkovich and Vic Christy, and Kola Kwariani defeated Tony Morelli.

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium. Los Angeles Junior Heavyweight Champion Red Berry defeated Roger Mackay in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, The Smiths (Al and John Smith) defeated Bob Curtis and Don Arnold in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Pasadena Arena and at Ocean Park Arena in Santa Monica. The Pasadena card saw Gene Kiniski defeat Mike DiBiase, All Leilani defeat Warren Bockwinkel, and Joe Blanchard defeat Matt Murphy. In Santa Monica, Sandor Szabo defeated John Tolos, Bobo Brazil defeated Karl Davis, Lord James Blears defeated Mike Lane, and Joe Blanchard defeated Matt Murphy.

2005: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Chanukah Chaos (The C’s Are Silent) at the Silverlake Independent JCC in Los Angeles. Scorpio Sky defeated Scott Lost in an I Quit Match, PWG World Tag Team Champions Davey Richards and Super Dragon vs. Disco Machine and Excalibur ended in a No Contest, TNA X-Division Champion AJ Styles defeated Chris Hero, some guy defeated Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) to become the new PWG World Champion, El Generico (Sami Zayn) and Los Luchas (Phoenix Star and Zokre) defeated Alex Koslov, Nemesis, and Ronin, B-Boy defeated Chris Sabin, and Christopher Daniels defeated TJ Perkins.

2023: West Coast Pro Wrestling presented Monster at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. Chris Hero and KENTA defeated Kevin Blackwood and Titus Alexander. West Coast Pro Champion Starboy Charlie defeated Jack Cartwheel. West Coast Pro Women’s Champion Takumi Iroha defeated Sandra Moone. Rachael Ellering defeated Mio Momono. Aramis (Hologram), Iron Kid & Wicked Wickett defeat Black Taurus (The Beast Mortos) & Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin). Bryan Keith defeated Masaaki Mochizuki. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee) defeated The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs.

December 4th

1946: At the Olympic Auditorium, George Temple defeated Chris Zaharias in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, California State Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres swept Mile High Ross in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1947: At the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach, Gorgeous George vs. Manuel Garza ended in a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Karl Davis & Marvin Jones defeated Bomber Kulkovich & Jim Mitchell in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1952: NWA Los Angeles ran at El Rio Legion Arena in Oxnard. Baron Michele Leone defeated Vincent Lopez in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Hombre Montana swept Lou Newman in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium. El Medico and Pepe Lopez defeated Don Carson and The Great Kojika in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new NWA Americas Tag Team Champions. Also on the card, Pepe Lopez swept Fred Blassie in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1970: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Champion Fred Blassie defeated The Great Goliath in a No Rules Match. Also on the card, Ray Mendoza defeated John Tolos to become the new NWA United National Champion.

1993: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim. Bret Hart defeated Jeff Jarrett, with Big Boss Man serving as the special referee. Also on the card, The Seiner Brothers (Rick and Scott Steiner) defeated WWF Tag Team Champions The Quebecers (Jacques & Pierre), Bastion Booger defeated Marty Jannetty, Lex Luger defeated Ludvig Borga, Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Doink, The Headshrinkers (Fatu (Rikishi) and Samu) over Men on a Mission (Mabel and Mo), and Owen Hart defeated Johnny Polo (Raven).

1994: Slammers Wrestling Federation ran at Slammers Wrestling Gym in Sun Valley. Slammers Wrestling Federation Heavyweight Champion Jeff Lindberg defeated Dynamite D via disqualification, El Toro Bravo vs. Verne Langdon ended in a draw, Hombre de Oro & Tiny Little defeated Bruce Beaudine (Ed Ferrara) & Movie Star Mike in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and Sparky Carter defeated Bruce Beaudine via disqualification.

2022: Pandemonium Pro Wrestling presented Holiday in Hollywood at the Jax Theatre in Los Angeles. Johnny Hollywood (John Hennigan) defeated Kidd Bandit to become the new Pandemonium.TV Champion. Also on the card, Jordan Cruz defeated Jack Evans, and Pandemonium Gen-Z Champion Wicked Wickett defeated Serpentico.

December 5th

1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Vincent Lopez defeated Joe Savoldi in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1953: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Valley Garden Arena. Sandor Szabo defeated Lord Leslie Carlton in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Wilbur Snyder swept Hans Schnabel in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, Don Arnold vs. Warren Bockwinkel ended in a draw, and Dave Levin vs. Johnny Demchuck ended in a draw.

1955: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz wrestled Rocky Valentine to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion The Destroyer defeated Haystacks Calhoun via countout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Mil Mascaras defeated Don Carson in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1980: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. El Medico and Fred Blassie defeated John Tolos and Victor Rivera in a Steel Cage Match. The match would be Blassie’s final match at the Olympic Auditorium. Also on the card, Al Madril defeated The Assassin, Battleship Johnson defeated Enforcer Luciano, Tom Prichard defeated The Great Goliath, and Mando Guerrero defeated Butcher Brannigan.

2004: Revolution Pro Wrestling presented The End, the final RevPro show ever, at Qtopia Events Center in Los Angeles. Los Sanchos (American Wild Child and Angel) and Human Tornado defeated Biggie BIggz, Lonestar, and R2K in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match, Quicksilver defeated Scorpio Sky to become the RevPro Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Mexico’s Most Wanted (Damian 666 and Halloween) defeated Disco Machine and Psicosis, Mr. Excitement defeated Super Dragon, Black Metal and Matt Sinister defeated Buddy George and Cyanide, Top Gun Talwar defeated Chris Bosh to become the final RevPro Mexican Lucha Libre Heavyweight Champion, TARO won the Revolution Pro Battle Royal, Disco Machine and Scott Lost defeated Johnny Paradise and Ronin, and Los Gallineros (The Young Bucks) defeated BJ Sampson and Diablo.