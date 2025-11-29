World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Survivor Series 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Click for results.
World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Survivor Series 2025
November 29, 2025
Petco Park
San Diego, CA
Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, AJ Lee, and Rhea Ripley over Asuka, Becky Lynch, Kairi Sane, Nia Jas, and Lash Legend in a War Games Match after AJ Lee made Becky Lynch submit.
Dominik Mysterio over John Cena to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion
Stephanie Vaquer defeated Nikki Bella to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship
Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Brock Lesnar over CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jimmy and Jay Use), and Roman Reigns in a War Games Match after Bros Breaker pinned CM Punk
Be sure to check out our events page for the latest information on upcoming professional wrestling events in Southern California.
Be the first to comment on "World Wrestling Entertainment – 29 November 2025 – Results"