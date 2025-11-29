World Wrestling Entertainment – 29 November 2025 – Results

World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Survivor Series 2025
November 29, 2025
Petco Park
San Diego, CA

Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, AJ Lee, and Rhea Ripley over Asuka, Becky Lynch, Kairi Sane, Nia Jas, and Lash Legend in a War Games Match after AJ Lee made Becky Lynch submit.

Dominik Mysterio over John Cena to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Nikki Bella to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship

Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Brock Lesnar over CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jimmy and Jay Use), and Roman Reigns in a War Games Match after Bros Breaker pinned CM Punk

