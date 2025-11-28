Epic Pro Wrestling has announced CMLL star Zeuxis will be part of their upcoming event in Los Angeles, CA on January 31st.

As announced earlier this week on social media, Zeuxis will be appearing at Epic Pro Wrestling’s Faded, Not Jaded on January 31st at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. She will be facing Pacific Northwest standout Amira in a match presented by Pandemonium Pro Wrestling.

Zeuxis is best known for her work in Mexico’s CMLL, where she held the CMLL World Women’s Championship and the CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship with Stephanie Vaquer.

Other matches scheduled for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Faded, Not Jaded include Epic Pro Wrestling Champion Royce Isaacs defending the title against Alpha Zo, Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) vs. The Unguided (Damian Drake and Matt Vandagriff), and DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly) vs. The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley).

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Faded, Not Jaded is also scheduled to feature Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito, Ray Rosas, Vinnie Massaro, Jordan Cruz, Slice Boogie, Bret The Threat, Adrian Quest, Chris Nasty, Raymond Bright, Andrew Cass, and Highlander McColl.

Additional matches are expected to be announced over the next few weeks.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Faded, Not Jaded will take place January 31st at the Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara St. Park. The Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara St. Park is located at 4835 Clara St., Cudahy, CA 90201.

Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 PM. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 PM.

Tickets for Epic Pro’s Faded, Not Jaded are available for $20 plus fees on Eventbrite.com. Tickets are also expected to be sold at the door.

