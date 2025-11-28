This week in SoCal wrestling history: Nov. 22nd-Nov. 28th

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history for the week of November 22nd-28th. Featuring the opening of an iconic venue, CMLL, WWF, Arsenio Hall, wrestling at the Comedy Store, and more!

November 22nd

1933: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Sammy Stein defeated Nick Lutze in a 2-out-of-3 falls match after the final fall was called in favor of Stein when the match went to a curfew time limit at 1 hour, 27 minutes.

1943: At the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena, Pacific Coast Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton defeated El Diablo (Dutch Hefner) in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1950: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Baron Michele Leone defeated Enrique Torres in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles. Joe Pazandak and Lord James Blears defeated Gene Kiniski and John Tolos to become the new NWA International Television Tag Team Champions.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Bearcat Wright wrestled Eduard Carpentier to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1991: WWF Tag Team Champions The Legion of Doom (Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal) defeated The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags with Jimmy Hart) on an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show, taped at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. “Mean” Gene Okerlund served as the ring announcer. Jake “The Snake” Roberts joined Arsenio Hall on commentary for the match.

2014: The Alternative Wrestling Show ran at the American Legion Post #334 in South Gate. Rocky Romero defeated Lil’ Cholo in a No Disqualification Match. AWS Women’s Champion Hudson Envy defeated Cheerleader Melissa via disqualification. Tyler Bateman vs. Willie Mack went to a time limit draw. Ray Rosas defeated Bad Dude Tito.

November 23rd

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Sandor Szabo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new California State Heavyweight Champion.

1948: At the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington, Bobby Managoff defeated Ted Christy in the finals of a tournament to crown the 1948 Wilmington Bowl Champion. The tournament included wrestlers such as Jesse James, Jacobo Macias, Jack Armstrong, Boxcar Zimm, Morris Shapiro, and Charlie Shiranuhi.

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Ocean Park Arena in Santa Monica. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz defeated Don Arnold in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion The Destroyer vs. Eduard Carpentier ended in a double knockout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1984: The World Wrestling Federation ran at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. The Junkyard Dog won a Battle Royal. Alexis Smirnoff defeated Mike Rotundo. Barry Windham defeated Rene Goulet. The Junkyard Dog defeated Nikolai Volkoff via disqualification. Mil Mascaras defeated Professor Toru Tanaka. Sgt. Slaughter defeated The Iron Sheik in a Boot Camp Match. The Brisco Brothers (Jack and Jerry Brisco) defeated Brutus Beefcake & Johnny V. Buddy Rose defeated Rick McGraw. Bret Hart wrestled The Spoiler to a draw.

2003: Revolution X, Revolution Pro’s secondary brand, ran at the Allen Theatre in South Gate. The Aerial Express (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky) defeated Babi Slymm & Chris Bosh. Rising Son defeated Phoenix Star.

2019: Storecade took place at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. The Lucha Brothers (Penta & Rey Fenix) defeated Darby Allin & Matt Sydal. The One Percent (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated Eric Watts & Peter Avalon. David Arquette defeated Bull James. nZo defeated Brian Pillman Jr. The card also featured matches with Luchasaurus and Priscilla Kelly.

November 24th

1925: Charley Wright promotes the first wrestling event to take place at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego. The card would see Jim Londos sweep Somsa Kozar in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1947: At the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena, AWA World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton swept Karl Davis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Terry McGinnis & Vic Christy defeated Jules Strongbow & Kolo Stasiak.

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Valley Garden Arena in North Hollywood. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz swept The Thing (Frank Jares) in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium. El Mongal wrestled Nick Bockwinkel to a time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Gorilla Monsoon & Luke Graham defeated Bandito Lopez & Tony Galarza in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, Pedro Morales defeated Jack Allen, and Lonnie Mayne defeated Johnny Vander.

1973: NWA Hollywood held a TV taping at KCOP-TV Studios in Los Angeles. Man Mountain Mike defeated Buddy Rose and Rex Arnold in a handicap match. Great Yamamoto defeated Raul Mata via countout. Fritz von Goering & John Tolos defeated Mando Lopez & Suni War Cloud. Dr. Death (Don Arnold) defeated Ric Drasin.

1984: The World Wrestling Federation ran at Angels Stadium (Palm Springs Stadium) in Palm Springs. Sgt. Slaughter defeated The Iron Sheik. Mil Mascaras defeated The Spoiler. Blackjack Mulligan defeated Nikolai Volkoff. Mike Rotundo defeated Bret Hart. The Brisco Brothers (Jack Brisco & Jerry Brisco) defeated Alexis Smirnoff & Brutus Beefcake. The Junkyard Dog defeated Goldie Rogers. Buddy Rose defeated Rick McGraw. Mr. Fuji defeated Salvatore Bellomo. Ken Patera defeated Jose Luis Rivera. WWF Women’s Champion Wendi Richter defeated Judy Martin.

2001: Xtreme Pro Wrestling presented Retribution at the Grand Olympic Auditorium. XPW Champion Johnny Webb defeated The Sandman. Johnny Webb also defeated what appeared to be Excalibur, but wound up being Kevin Kleinrock. XPW King of the Deathmatch Champion Supreme defeated Steve Rizzono. Angel & Kraq defeated Juventud Guerrera in a handicap match. Konnan defeated Damien Steele in a Loser Leaves XPW Match. Vic Grimes defeated Psicosis. XPW Television Champion Kaos defeated Pogo The Clown. Super Dragon (with the real Excalibur) defeated Disco Machine (with American Wild Child). Dynamite D defeated Leroy the Ring Crew Guy.

November 25th

1931: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. World Heavyweight Champion Ed Lewis defeated Joe Savoldi in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1942: At the Olympic Auditorium, World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated George Koverly after being up 1-0 when the second fall went to a 60-minute time limit.

1947: At the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington, AWA World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton defeated Manuel Garza. Also on the card, Gorgeous George defeated Myron Cox, Jim Mitchell defeated Jules Strongbow, and The Cardiff Giant defeated Mickey Page.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Gene Kiniski & John Tolos defeated Nick Bockwinkel & Warren Bockwinkel in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1966: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Mark Lewin defeated Buddy Austin in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. WWA World Tag Team Champions El Shereef & Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Bobo Brazil & Haystacks Calhoun.

1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Buddy Austin defeated Pedro Morales in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Fred Blassie & John Tolos defeated Antonio Pugliese & Pepper Martin.

1969: Verne Gagne’s American Wrestling Association ran at the Forum in Inglewood. AWA World Tag Team Champions The Vachons (Butcher and Mad Dog Vachon) defeated The Flying Redheads (Billy Red Lyons and Red Bastien) in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, AWA World Heavyweight Champion Verne Gagne defeated Luke Graham via disqualification, Edouard Carpentier defeated Johnny Vander, Pepper Gomez defeated Larry Hennig, Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated El Magnifico, Jane Shirrel defeated Lita Marez, and Lex Byrd defeated Eric Von Werner.

1989: The World Wrestling Federation ran a matinee house show at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino and a night show at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles.

In San Bernardino, WWF Intercontinental Champion The Ultimate Warrior defeated The Genius, Mr. Perfect defeated Brutus Beefcake, The Barbarian defeated Ax, Rick Martel defeated Jimmy Snuka, Smash defeated The Warlord, Koko B. Ware defeated El Conquistador (Jose Luis Rivera), and Earthquake defeated Sam Houston.

In Los Angeles, WWF Intercontinental Champion The Ultimate Warrior defeated Andre the Giant via disqualification, WWF Tag Team Champions Demolition (Ax and Smash) defeated The Powers Of Pain (The Barbarian and The Warlord), Mr. Perfect defeated Jimmy Snuka, Rick Martel defeated Brutus Beefcake, Koko B. Ware defeated El Conquistador (Jose Luis Rivera), The Genius defeated Sam Houston, and Earthquake defeated Barry Horowitz.

1995: Consejo Mundial De Lucha Libre ran at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood. El Hilo del Santo defeated Negro Cases, IWC World Heavyweight Champion Mascara And 2000 defeated El Rayo de Jalisco Jr., Atlantis, Hector Garza & Pantera defeated Eddy Guerrero, Emilio Charles Jr. & Felino, Silver King & Vampiro defeated The Headhunters (Headhunter A & Headhunter B) via disqualification, Los Brazos (Brazo de Oro, Brazo de Plata & El Brazo) defeated Apolo Dantes, El Satanico & Pirata Morgan, and La Mirgra I and II defeated Mexican Blanco and Super Diablo (Erin O’Grady/Crash Holly).

November 26th

1930: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Ed Don George defeated Dan Koloff in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Ed Lewis vs. Henri DeGlane wrestled to a 60-minute time limit draw.

1946: At the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion George Becker defeated Chris Zaharias via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Babe Zaharias defeated Mickey Page.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Pedro Morales wrestled Gorilla Monsoon to a draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

2016: The Alternative Wrestling Show presented Just Another Damn Turkey at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate. AWS Heavyweight Champion Tyler Bateman defeated Ray Rosas, AWS Tag Team Champions B-Boy and Lil’ Cholo defeated Adrian Quest and Andy Brown, Christina Von Eerie defeated Leah Vaughan (Leah Von Dutch), and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Buggy Nova.

November 27th

1946: At the Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion George Becker wrestled Bobby Burns to a draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match after Burns was unable to continue due to an injury.

1947: At the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach, AWA World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton defeated Larry Moquin. Also on the card, Manuel Garza defeated Gorgeous George in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1974: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. John Tolos defeated Pampero Firpo to become the new NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion.

1984: The World Wrestling Federation ran at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Blackjack Mulligan won a 10-Man Battle Royal for $50,000. Other participants included Alexis Smirnoff, Jack Brisco, Jerry Brisco, Mil Mascaras, Johnny V, Rene Goulet, Buddy Rose, Brutus Beefcake, Mad Dog Vachon, Bret Hart, SD Jones, Rocky Johnson, and Ivan Putski. Also on the card, Sgt. Slaughter and The Junkyard Dog defeated Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik, Mil Mascaras defeated Pro. Toru Tanaka, The Brisco Brothers (Jack & Jerry Brisco) defeated Brutus Beefcake & Johnny V, Blackjack Mulligan defeated Alexis Smirnoff, Bret Hart wrestled The Spoiler to a draw, Buddy Rose defeated Rick McGraw, and Mike Rotundo defeated Rene Goulet.

1999: Xtreme Pro Wrestling presented Night 2 of the Dismembered In November Tour at the Reseda Country Club in Reseda. The Westsiders (Big Rott and Chronic) defeated The Pitbulls (Pitbull 1 and 2), XPW Champion Damien Steele defeated John Kronus, Supreme defeated Donovan Morgan, Nicole Bass defeated Felony and The Blunatic (The Messiah) in a handicap match, Jake Lawless defeated Johnny Webb, Kid Kaos defeated Michael Modest and Phenomenal Phil in a Three Way Dance, Cybil defeated Dollaz, and Carlito Montana defeated Dynamite D.

2001: Ultimate Pro Wrestling presented Home of the Brave at the Galaxy Theatre in Santa Ana. Mikey Henderson defeated Samoa Joe to become the new UPW Heavyweight Champion. UPW Tag Team Champions Evolution (Frankie Kazarian and Nova) defeated The Urban Outlaws (Marshall Knox and Mike Knox), and The Legion Of Doom (Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk) defeated The Ballard Brothers (Shane and Shannon Ballard) with Cheerleader Melissa).

2021: Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Nice Guys Finish Last at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy. Bad Dude Tito defeated Slice Boogie, Che Cabrera and Rico Dynamite defeated True Grit (Hoss Hogg and Jesse James), Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Champion Cameron Gates defeated Tyler Bateman, and Lucas Riley defeated Dom Kubrick.

November 28th

1924: The San Diego Coliseum in San Diego is opened.

1934: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Hans Steinke defeated Man Mountain Dean in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Howard Cantonwine vs. Joe Savoldi went to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1940: At the San Diego Coliseum, Hard Boiled Haggerty wrestled Sandor Szabo to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Jack Dempsey would serve as the special referee for the match.

1956: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Bobo Brazil and Primo Camera defeated Lord James Blears and Lord Leslie Carlton to become the new NWA International Television Tag Team Champions. Also on the card, Sandor Szabo defeated Joe Blanchard.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the San Diego Coliseum. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Pedro Morales defeated Dick The Bruiser in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Enrique Torres & Nick Bockwinkel defeated Gorilla Monsoon & Luke Graham via disqualification.

2021: Game Changer Wrestling presented LA Fights Vol. 1 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. Dark Sheik defeated Sandra Moone, Jack Cartwheel defeated Brandon Gatson, Delilah Doom defeated Mazzerati, Juicy Finau defeated Bad Dude Tito, Matt Vandagriff defeated Damian Drake, and Adrian Quest defeated Lucas Riley.