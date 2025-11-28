Santino Bros. Wrestling – 28 November 2025 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Kaos Rising at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Kaos Rising

November 28, 2025

VFW Post #8070

Azusa, CA

Showtime Choobin over DJ Palmer

Cali Cortez and Ezequiel Flores over Insane Dane and Jay Lopez

Inferno Abdul over Shanghai and Nathaniel Gold in a Triple Threat Match

Gin Sevani and Angie Savage over Auntie Hydie and Carma

The DRE over Red Williams

Chaz Price over Kid Destino