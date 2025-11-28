Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Kaos Rising at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.
Santino Bros. Wrestling
Kaos Rising
November 28, 2025
VFW Post #8070
Azusa, CA
Showtime Choobin over DJ Palmer
Cali Cortez and Ezequiel Flores over Insane Dane and Jay Lopez
Inferno Abdul over Shanghai and Nathaniel Gold in a Triple Threat Match
Gin Sevani and Angie Savage over Auntie Hydie and Carma
The DRE over Red Williams
Chaz Price over Kid Destino
Be the first to comment on "Santino Bros. Wrestling – 28 November 2025 – Results"