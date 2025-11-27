Santino Bros. Wrestling to present Kaos Rising in Azusa, CA tomorrow night

Santino Bros. Wrestling is set to present Kaos Rising tomorrow night at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA.

Santino Bros. Wrestling issued the following press release about the event.

KAOS RISING: The New Era of Santino Bros Wrestling

Friday, November 28 | V.F.W. Azusa | 250 E. 1st St, Azusa, CA

AZUSA, CA – Santino Bros Wrestling proudly announces KAOS RISING, an explosive live pro wrestling event taking place Friday, November 28th at the V.F.W. in Azusa, California. The event marks a new era for Santino Bros – one built on blood, sweat, and tears – as the next generation of Pro Wrestler steps into the ring to carry on the legacy of Southern California’s most respected wrestling academy.

Founded by veteran wrestler and trainer Joey “Kaos” Muñoz & Mongol Santino, Santino Bros Wrestling has spent over nearly two decades shaping the future of professional wrestling. From the ground up, the school has built a reputation for turning hungry dreamers into polished performers, instilling discipline, toughness, and respect for the art of pro wrestling. KAOS RISING showcases that next wave – the new blood ready to prove themselves under the lights.

This isn’t just another wrestling show. It’s the proving ground where tradition meets evolution, where new talent earns its place among the elite. Every match tells a story of dedication, sacrifice, and passion – the very values that have defined Santino Bros since day one.

Fans can expect high-energy action from rising stars like Kid Destino, Chaz Price, D.R.E., Oscar Felix, Lunith Stray, Carma, Gin Sevani, Shangai, Abdul, and more. With special appearances from Santino Bros alumni, KAOS RISING connects the academy’s storied past to its promising future.

“KAOS RISING represents the heart of what Santino Bros is all about,” says founder Joey Kaos Muñoz. “It’s the next generation taking everything they’ve learned and leaving it all in the ring.”

Whether you’ve followed Santino Bros from its early days in Bell Gardens or you’re discovering it for the first time, this night will capture what makes the brand special – authentic wrestling, real emotion, and undeniable heart.