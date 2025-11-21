This week in SoCal wrestling history: Nov. 15h-Nov. 21st

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history for the week of November 15th-21st.

November 15th

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles. NWA International Television Tag Team Champions Gene Kiniski and John Tolos wrestled Bobo Brazil and Wilbur Snyder to a draw. Also on the card, Warren Bockwinkel defeated Mike Lane in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1955: NWA Los Angeles ran at the South Gate Arena in South Gate. Doug Dawkins & Primo Carnera defeated Kubla Khan & Nick Nickovich in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1968: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Fred Blassie defeated Buddy Austin in a Stretcher Match to become the new NWA Pacific Coast Brass Knuckles Champion. Also on the card, Bobo Brazil defeated Crybaby Cannon, Lord Littlebrook & Pedro Morales defeated El Mongol & Little Bruiser, Medic 2 vs. Rocky Montero ended in a draw, and Medic 1 defeated Tony Romano.

1986: The World Wrestling Federation taped Saturday Night’s Main Event at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. The show would air on November 28, 1986, on NBC. The Magnificent Muraco (with Mr. Fuji) defeated Dick Slater, Koko B. Ware defeated Nikolai Volkoff (with Slick), The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair & Jim Brunzell) defeated The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart with Jimmy Hart), Roddy Piper defeated Bob Orton Jr. (with Jimmy Hart), WWF Champion Hulk Hogan defeated Hercules Hernandez (with Bobby Heenan), and WWF Intercontinental Champion vs. Jake Roberts ended in a double disqualification. In Dark Matches, Farmer Pete & The Karate Kid defeated Butch Cassidy & Lord Littlebrook, Jerry Monti defeated Jack Kruger, Sika defeated Sivi Afi, and Tito Santana defeated Mr. X (Danny Davis).

1996: Boy Meets World aired the ninth episode of its fourth season on ABC, “Sixteen Candles and 400-Pound Men.” The episode features main character Cory (Ben Savage) and his friend Shawn (Rider Strong) trying to help their friend and school bully-turned-poet Frankie (Ethan Suplee) connect with his father, professional wrestler Vader, by seeking their advice to pass along to his father inside the ring. Cory and Shawn agree to be with Frankie’s in Vader’s corner during a match against Jake The Snake Roberts for a shot at the World Wrestling Federation Championship. However, Topanga, Cory’s girlfriend, had a birthday party that night.

The match featuring Vader vs. Jake The Snake Roberts was filmed at the WWF’s October 13th, 1996 house show at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim.

2003: The Alternative Wrestling Show ran at the original Frank & Son Collectible Show location in the City of Industry. Los Cadetes del Espacio (Solar, Super Astro & Ultraman) & Piloto Suicida defeated Acero Dorado, Misterioso, Pentagon & Shamu Jr.

Also in 2003, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented An Inch Longer Than Average at the Westside JCC in Los Angeles. PWG Champion Frankie Kazarian defeated Bryan Danielson. Samoa Joe defeated the debuting CM Punk. Super Dragon defeated some guy in the first-ever Guerrilla Warfare Match.

2006: Tapings for MTV’s Wrestling Society X continued in Los Angeles. On Episode 7 of MTV’s Wrestling Society X, Los Pochos Guapos (Aaron Aguilera & Kaos) defeated The Filth And The Fury (M-Dogg 20 & Teddy Hart). Human Tornado defeated Matt Sydal. The Cartel (Delikado [B-Boy] & Lil Cholo) defeated Arik Cannon & Vic Grimes. The episode featured a musical performance by Quietdrive.

On Episode 8 of MTV’s Wrestling Society X, Ricky Banderas defeated Vampiro to become the new WSX Champion, and The Cartel (Delikado & Lil Cholo) defeated Los Pochos Guapos (Aaron Aguilera & Kaos). The episode featured a musical performance by Pitbull.

2023: All Elite Wrestling held episode 215 of AEW Dynamite and episode 39 of ROH on HonorClub at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.

On Dynamite, Kota Ibushi, Paul Wight & The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega) defeated Brian Cage & The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs) in a Street Fight. The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn with Juice Robinson) defeated Jacoby Watts & Peter Avalon. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeated Komander & Penta. Samoa Joe defeated Jon Cruz. Skye Blue defeated Red Velvet. The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) defeated Hook & Orange Cassidy.

On ROH on HonorClub, Lee Johnson defeated Fred Rosser, Jack Cartwheel, and Willie Mack. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeated The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean), the Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson with Jacked Jameson), and The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs). Ethan Page defeated Tony Nese. Willow Nightingale defeated Diamante, Kiera Hogan, and Trish Adora. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata defeated Trent Beretta.

In Dark Matches, The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) defeated Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard and The Butcher and The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher). The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent with Jake Roberts) defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver with Evil Uno) defeated Brandon Cutler & Colt Cabana. Nyla Rose defeated Alex Gracia. Anna Jay defeated Vipress. Serpentico defeated Peter Avalon.

November 16th

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Terry McGinnis to win a one-night contender’s tournament, featuring 20 wrestlers competing in the tournament.

1948: At the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated Gino Garibaldi in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Jacobo Macias & Jose Macias vs. Lee Grable & Ted Christy went to a 45-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1949: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. AWA World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton wrestled Goliath (Len Hall) to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1957: NWA Los Angeles ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. Bobo Brazil vs. Hans Schmidt ended in a 60-minute time limit draw during a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Neither wrestler scored a fall.

1970: NWA Hollywood ran at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura. NWA Pacific Coast Heavyweight Champion The Great Goliath defeated Tony Rocco. NWA Americas Tag Team Champions The Medics (Medic 1 and 2) defeated Black Gordman and John Tolos in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Fred Blassie defeated Karl Heisinger.

1973: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Pak Song defeated John Tolos to become the new NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion.

1985: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. WWF Champion Hulk Hogan defeated Randy Savage. Paul Orndorff defeated Roddy Piper in a Steel Cage Match. Johnny V & The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) defeated Mr. Wrestling II & The American Express (Danny Spivey & Mike Rotundo). Pedro Morales defeated Alexis Smirnoff. Terry Funk defeated Scott McGhee. Bob Orton Jr. defeated Tony Garea. The Spoiler defeated Billy Anderson. Terry Gibbs defeated Jack Armstrong.

1987: Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling (Jim Crockett Promotions) ran at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood. Lex Luger & Ric Flair defeated Ronnie Garvin & Steve Williams in an Elimination Match. Nikita Koloff defeated Eddie Gilbert. Barry Windham vs. Larry Zbyszko ended in a double countout. Michael Hayes defeated Terry Taylor via disqualification. The Lightning Express (Brad Armstrong & Tim Horner) defeated Johnny Ace & Luke Williams. Sting defeated Black Bart. Ron Simmons defeated The Terminator. Shaska Whatley & Tiger Conway Jr. defeated Billy Anderson & Tim Patterson.

1991: The World Wrestling Federation ran house shows at the arena at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim for a matinee event, and one later that night at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. Both shows saw WWF Champion Hulk Hogan defeated Ric Flair via countout, Virgil defeated Ted DiBiase, Hercules defeated Jim Brunzell, Jim Duggan & The Legion Of Doom (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk) defeated The Mountie & The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon), The Berzerker defeated Greg Valentine, El Matador (Tito Santana) defeated Col. Mustafa, and Chris Walker defeated Kato (Paul Diamond).

2002: Martin Marin’s World Power Wrestling ran at the Anaheim Marketplace in Anaheim. Chilango, Durango Kid, Ultimo Dragon & Zarco defeated Masada, Misterioso, NOSAWA & Poison. The match was Ultimo Dragon’s first match in the United States since 1998. The card also saw B-Boy, Lil Cholo, Second (Naruki) Doi & Silver Tyger defeat Condotti Shuji (Shuji Kondo), Impacto, Infernal & Shamu Jr.

2003: FMLL ran at Salon El Rey in Compton. Piloto Suicida, Solar, Super Astro & Ultraman defeated Acero Dorado, Capitan Oro, La Morgue & Shamu.

2006: The final set of tapings for MTV’s Wrestling Society X took place in Los Angeles. On Episode 9 of MTV’s WSX, Human Tornado wrestled Jack Evans to a 10-minute time limit draw. 6-Pac (Sean Waltman) defeated Scorpio Sky. Alkatrazz & Luke Hawx defeated Arik Cannon & Vic Grimes. The episode included a musical performance by Styles P and would be the final episode to air on MTV.

On the final episode of MTV’s WSX, Team Dragon Gate (Genki Horiguchi & Masato Yoshino) defeated The Filth And The Fury (M-Dogg 20 & Teddy Hart) in an Exploding Cage Match. The Cartel( Delikado [B-Boy] & Lil Cholo) defeated Los Pochos Guapos (Aaron Aguilera & Kaos) in a Piranha Tank Match. The episode featured commentary by members of New Found Glory.

2018: Game Changer Wrestling held their first show in California, Joey Janela’s LA Confidential, at the Hi Hat in Los Angeles. Nick Gage defeated David Arquette to retain the GCW Championship (yes, THAT match). Eli Everfly defeated Marko Stunt. Jacob Fatu defeated KTB. Jimmy Lloyd defeated Chase Owens and Delilah Doom and Facade and some superstar guy and Kikutaro and Takeshi Minamino in a Scramble Match. Ethan Page defeated D-Lo Brown. Penelope Ford defeated Human Tornado. Brody King defeated Hardcore Holly. Tony Deppen defeated Jungle Boy. The Great Sasuke defeated DJ Z.

2023: The Wrestling Revolver held their first show in Los Angeles when they presented REVOLVER Unreal at Homenetmen Glendale Ararat in Los Angeles. Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Marina Shafir & Ronda Rousey went to a no contest. The Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz). Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Bryan Keith. Steve Maclin defeated 1 Called Manders, Jake Something, and Slice Boogie. Jake Crist (c) defeated Alan Angels, Chris Bey, Damian Chambers, Rocky Romero, and Sonico in a Scramble Match to retain the Revolver Championship. Paul Walter Hauser defeated Matthew Palmer. Jacob Fatu defeated Masha Slamovich. Gringo Loco defeated Rey Horus.

The show also featured an angle between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland to hype up their upcoming match at AEW Full Gear at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

November 17th

1937: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Bronko Nagurski swept Dean Detton in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1947: At the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena, AWA World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton swept Vic Christy in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. WWA International Tag Team Television Champion Abe Jacobs and Haystacks Calhoun defeated The Destroyer & The Great Togo.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Enrique Torres vs. Lonnie Mayne went to a draw. Pedro Morales swept Bandito Lopez in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Gorilla Monsoon & Luke Graham defeated Nick Bockwinkel & The Mummy. El Mongol defeated Jack Allen.

1972: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWWF Heavyweight Champion Pedro Morales defeated Ernie Ladd via disqualification.

1873: NWA Hollywood held TV tapings at KCOP-TV Studios in Los Angeles. Man Mountain Mike defeated Dan Reeves. Great Yamamoto defeated Sal Lothario. Pak Song defeated Buddy Rose. Dr. Death (Don Arnold) and Mr. Wrestling defeated Raul Mata and Raul Reyes to become the new NWA Americas Tag Team Champions.

1988: The World Wrestling Federation ran at the LA Memorial Sports Arena for an event that aired on local premium cable television network the Z Channel. WWF Intercontinental Champion The Ultimate Warrior defeated The Honky Tonk Man in a No Disqualification Match. Hercules defeated Virgil. The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard) defeated The Young Stallions (Jim Powers & Paul Roma). Hulk Hogan defeated The Big Boss Man via countout. Ron Bass defeated Brutus Beefcake. Bad News Brown defeated Ken Patera. The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated Los Conquistadores (Conquistador Dos [Jose Estrada Sr.] & Conquistador Uno [Jose Luis Rivera]). The Blue Blazer (Owen Hart) defeated Danny Davis.

2002: Gary Yap’s EPIC Pro Wrestling (not to be confused with the current promotion known as Epic Pro Wrestling) was set to hold Wrestle Roots 2002 at the Los Angeles Entertainment Center in Los Angeles. The show was supposed to feature Ultimo Dragon vs. Super Dragon vs. “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson in the main event. The show was also scheduled to include The Messiah’s first match back in SoCal after coming back from injuries sustained during a home invasion earlier in the year, Jerry Lynn, Sabu, Elix Skipper, Bobby Quance, M-Dogg 20, Josh Prohibition, wrestlers from Ultimo Dragon’s Toryumon, and more.

On the afternoon of the event, word had been going around that the promotion hadn’t paid for the venue and that the show could possibly be moved to the Anaheim Marketplace in Anaheim. Several fans and wrestlers made their way to Anaheim when the rumor started going around, but the show would end up being called off after attempts to secure a last-minute venue failed. The fallout from the cancellation of the event would result in EPIC shutting down and Gary Yap taking a 2-year hiatus from the business before starting Pro Wrestling WAR in 2004.

2006: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held Night 1 of All Star Weekend 4 at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. The PWG-Unit (El Generico, Frankie Kazarian, Human Tornado & Quicksilver) defeated The Dynasty (Chris Bosh, some guy, Scorpio Sky & Scott Lost), Samoa Joe defeated Rocky Romero, Roderick Strong and Davey Richards defeated B-Boy and Super Dragon to become the new PWG World Tag Team Champions, AJ Styles defeated PAC, Homicide feared Christopher Daniels, ZERO1-MAX Lightweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defeated Kiss2Kill (Jimmy Jacobs and Tyler Black [Seth Rollins] with Lacey), Ronin defeated M-Dogg 20, and Colt Cabana defeated Petey Williams.

2018: WWE NXT held NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Pete Dunne, Ricochet & War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) defeated The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) in a War Games Match, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defeated Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black defeated Johnny Gargano, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero).

2023: All Elite Wrestling held episode 23 of AEW Collision and episode 119 of AEW Rampage. On Collision, Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander defeated The Outcasts (Ruby Soho & Saraya), Buddy Matthews defeated Wheeler Yuta, Dax Harwood vs. Rush went to a no contest, Wardlow defeated Evan Daniels, Trent Beretta defeated Brian Cage and Komander and Penta to earn a shot at the AEW TNT Championship, Kings Of The Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) defeat The Boys (Brandon & Brent), and Miro defeated Daniel Garcia. On Rampage, Roderick Strong defeated Action Andretti, Toni Storm defeated Emi Sakura, and AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage defeated Trent Beretta. In dark matches, Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Sonico, and Jack Cartwheel defeated Serpentico. Also on the card, Marina Shafir & Ronda Rousey defeated Athena & Billie Starkz in a match taped for ROH on HonorClub.

November 18th

1933: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Joe Savoldi vs. Sammy Stein wrestled to a curfew time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. The card also saw Fred Meyers defeat Vic Christy in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1942: At the Olympic Auditorium, World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos swept Joe Savoldi in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Hans Schnabel defeated Wee Willie Davis.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield and at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach.

In Bakersfield, NWA International Television Champion Wilbur Snyder wrestled John Tolos to a double countout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Sandor Szabo defeated Gene Kiniski via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Joe Blanchard defeated Matt Murphy. Karl Davis defeated Mike Lane. In Long Beach, Bobo Brazil defeated Lord James Blears. Abe Leilani swept Ted Christy in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Mike DiBiase defeated Danny Plechas. Ricky Romero defeated Lee Savoldi.

1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Bernardino Arena. Buddy Austin vs. Pedro Morales ended in a draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Bobo Brazil vs. Fred Blassie went to a double countout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Giant Baba & Seiji Sakaguchi vs. John Tolos & Luke Graham ended in a draw. Baron Scicluna vs. Pepper Martin went to a draw.

1970: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Mil Mascaras defeated The Outlaw, The Great Goliath defeated Rick Drasin, Pantera Negra defeated Masked Texas, Fred Blassie defeated The Hangman (Gene LeBell), Billy Graham defeated Juan Acellano, and Black Gordman defeated El Negro (Dario Romero).

1975: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated The Zodiak (Bob Orton Sr.).

2000: Revolution Pro Wrestling presented The Juice Returns To Anaheim at the Rudos Dojo in Anaheim. Juventud Guerrera defeated Rising Son. The card also saw RevPro Mexican Lucha Libre Heavyweight Champion Mr. Excitement defeat Disco Machine.

2005: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held All Star Weekend 2: Electric Boogaloo Night 1 at the Silverlake Independent JCC in Los Angeles. PWG Champion Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) defeated Samoa Joe, Jimmy Yang defeated Bryan Danielson, Jack Evans defeated El Generico (Sami Zayn), Davey Richards and Super Dragon defeated B-Boy and Ronin, Frankie Kazarian defeated Christopher Daniels, Peter Williams defeated Chris Sabin, and Disco Machine & Excalibur defeated Rocky Romero & TJ Perkins via disqualification.

2006: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held All Star Weekend IV Night 2 at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. B-Boy and Super Dragon defeated Davey Richards and Roderick Strong, The Kings Of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli), and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to become the new PWG World Tag Team Champions, some guy who was PWG World Champion defeated Quicksilver, El Generico (Sami Zayn) defeated PAC in what would become the co-SoCal Match of the Year for 2006, Ronin defeated Arik Cannon, AJ Styles defeated Rocky Romero, Scorpio Sky defeated Homicide, Arrogance (Chris Bosh and Scott Lost) defeated Frankie Kazarian and M-Dogg 20, Christopher Daniels defeated Colt Cabana, and Human Tornado defeated Petey Williams.

Also in 2006, Full Contact Wrestling presented Dominacion at the arena at the Anaheim Convention Center. El Canek & El Hijo del Santo defeated Blue Demon Jr. & Super Parka in the finals of a tag team tournament.

2015: SoCal wrestling star James “Rising Son” Itow passes away at the age of 33.

2018: World Wrestling Entertainment presented Survivor Series 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Brock Lesnar defeated Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair via disqualification, Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre & Finn Balor) defeated Team SmackDown (Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, Shane McMahon & The Miz) in a Survivor Series Elimination Match, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy defeated Mustafa Ali, AOP (Akam & Rezar) defeated The Bar (Cesaro [Claudio Castagnoli] & Sheamus), Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, and Team RAW (Bayley, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks & Tamina) defeated Team SmackDown (Asuka, Carmella, Mandy Rose, Naomi & Sonya Deville) in a Survivor Series Elimination Match.

On the Survivor Series Kickoff, Team SmackDown (Big E, Epico Colon, Eric Young, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Karl Anderson, Killian Dain, Luke Gallows, Primo Colon & Xavier Woods) defeated Team RAW (Bobby Roode, Bo Dallas, Chad Gable, Curtis Axel, Dash Wilder, Gran Metalik, Kalisto, Konnor, Lince Dorado, Scott Dawson & Viktor) in a Survivor Series Elimination Match.

2023: All Elite Wrestling presented Full Gear 2023 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. AEW World Champion MJF with Adam Cole defeated Jay White with Austin and Colton Gunn, The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega) defeated The Young Bucks, Swerve Strickland with Prince Nana defeated Hangman Page in a Texas Deathmatch, Julia Hart defeated Kris Statlander and Skye Blue to become the new AEW TBS Champion, AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks defeated Kings Of The Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) and La Faccion Ingobernable (Dralistico & Rush) and FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) in a Ladder Match, Toni Storm defeated Hikaru Shida to become the new AEW Women’s World Champion, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defeated Jon Moxley, and Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting defeated The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne).

On Full Gear Zero Hour, ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF and Samoa Joe (replacement for injured title co-holder Adam Cole) defeated The Gunns (Austin and Colton Gunn), Claudio Castagnoli defeated Buddy Matthews, and ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston defeated Jay Lethal.

November 19th

1940: At the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego, Ignacio Martinez defeated Karl Davis in the finals of a one-night tournament. Other wrestlers that took part in the tournament include Tom Zaharias, Pete Peterson, Hardy Kruskamp, Mike Mazurki, Jim Powell, The Cardiff Giant, and Ed Payson.

1946: At the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion George Becker wrestled Bobby Bruns to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1947: At the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles, AWA World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton defeated Larry Moquin. Also on the card, Gorgeous George defeated Sam Menacker.

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz swept Al Smith in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Ocean Park Arena in Santa Monica and at the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena. In Santa Monica, Bobo Brazil defeated Gene Kiniski. In Pasadena, Alo Leilani & Joe Blanchard swept Danny Savich & Ted Christy in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Valley Garden Arena in North Hollywood. The Destroyer defeated Paul Diamond in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Mr. Moto defeated Bill Cody.

1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Diego Coliseum. Pedro Morales & Pepper Gomez defeated Luke Graham & Pat Patterson. Also on the card, Bobo Brazil defeated Fred Blassie.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. The Great Kojika defeated Pepper Martin to become the new NWA Beat The Champion Television Champion. Also on the card, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk Jr. defeated The Invader.

1971: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Black Gordman defeated John Tolos in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Mil Mascaras defeated The Great Goliath. Kinji Shibuya & Mr. Saito defeated Pantera Negra & Salvador Lothario to become the new NWA Americas Tag Team Champions.

1973: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium. Andre the Giant defeated John Tolos via disqualification. Also on the card, Man Mountain Mike & Raul Mata defeated Black Gordman & Great Goliath.

1998: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the San Diego Sports Arena. WWF Champion The Rock defeated Kane, WWF Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock defeated Mankind in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, WWF Tag Team Champions The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) defeated D-Lo Brown and Mark Henry, Val Venis defeated Goldust, Christian and Sable defeated Marc Hero and Jacqueline, Steve Blackman defeated The Blue Blazer (Owen Hart), Jeff Jarrett defeated Al Snow, and The Oddities (Golga [John Tenta] & Kurrgan) defeat Too Much (Brian Christopher & Scott Taylor).

2005: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held All Star Weekend 2: Electric Boogaloo Night 2 at the Silverlake JCC in Los Angeles. PWG Champion Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) defeated Chris Bosh, Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian defeated Hardkore Kidd (Aaron Aguilera) and Petey Williams, B-Boy defeated El Generico (Sami Zayn), Jimmy Yang defeated Rocky Romero, PWG Tag Team Champions Davey Richards and Super Dragon defeated Disco Machine and Excalibur, Scott Lost defeated Scorpio Sky, some guy defeated Jack Evans, and Human Tornado & TJ Perkins (with Jade Chung) defeated Alex Koslov & Ronin.

November 20th

1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Sandor Szabo defeated Gino Garibaldi in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1940: At the Olympic Auditorium, World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos wrestled Sandor Szabo to a 2-hour time limit draw in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Neither wrestler scored a fall during the match. The card also saw Bobby Managoff defeat Tom Zaharias via disqualification during the second fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match after being up 1-0.

1946: At the Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion George Becker defeated Babe Zaharias in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, California State Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated Chris Zaharias.

1947: At the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach, AWA World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton defeated Jim Mitchell. Also on the card, Gorgeous George swept Sandor Szabo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1948: At the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated Dizzy Davis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz defeated Gino Garibaldi.

1968: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Buddy Austin wrestled Pedro Morales to a draw. Also on the card, Fred Blassie defeated Frank Zamar.

1970: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Fred Blassie defeated Black Gordman, John Tolos defeated Pantera Negra to become the new NWA United National Champion, Mil Mascaras defeated Billy Graham, Earl Maynard vs. The Great Goliath ended in a draw, Pedro Morales wrestled Takachiho to a draw, and Tony Rocco defeated Don Morrow.

1975: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. Chavo Guerrero Sr. and The Zodiac (Bob Orton Sr.) defeated NWA Americas Tag Team Champions The Infernos (Inferno 2 and 3) via disqualification, Raul Mata defeated Black Gordman in a Texas Deathmatch, Salvador Lothario defeated The Great Goliath via disqualification, and Reno Tufuli defeated Mickey Doyle.

1998: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at Centennial Garden in Bakersfield. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin defeated Kane, The Rock, and The Undertaker in a Four-Way Match with The Big Show as special referee. Also on the card, WWF Tag Team Champions The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) defeated D-Lo Brown and Mark Henry, Val Venis defeated Goldust, Steve Blackman defeated The Blue Blazer (Owen Hart), WWF Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock defeated Mankind in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, Christian and Sable defeated Jacqueline and Marc Hero, The Brood (Edge & Gangrel) defeated The Disciples Of Apocalypse (8-Ball & Skull with Paul Ellering), WWF European Champion X-Pac defeated Al Snow, and The Oddities (Golga [John Tena] and Kurrgan) defeated Too Much (Brian Christopher and Scott Taylor).

1999: Xtreme Pro Wrestling held Night 1 of the Dismembered in November Tour at the Majestic Theatre in Ventura. Supreme defeated Phenomenal Phil, The Westsiders (Bigg Rott & Chronic) defeated Carlito Montana & Felony, Nicole Bass defeated The Blunatic (The Messiah), Donovan Morgan vs. Michael Modest ended in a draw, Jake Lawless defeated Johnny Webb, Cybil defeated Dollaz, Carlito Montana defeated Dynamite D, and XPW Champion Damien Steele defeated Kid Kaos.

2009: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held Night 1 of the 2009 Battle of Los Angeles tournament for the vacant PWG World Championship at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. In first-round matches, Alex Shelley defeated El Generico (Sami Zayn), Kenny Omega defeated Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens), Brian Kendrick defeated Austin Aries, Brandon Gatson defeated Nick Jackson, Roderick Strong defeated Johnny Goodtime, some guy defeated Colt Cabana, Human Tornado defeated Matt Jackson, and Scott Lost defeated some other guy. In a non-tournament match, The Cutler Brothers (Brandon Cutler & Dustin Cutler) defeated Malachi Jackson & Ryan Taylor

2018: World Wrestling Entertainment held WWE SmackDown at the Staples Center. The Bryant Brothers (Dane Bryant [Eli Everfly] and Wayne Bryant [Keita Murray]) defeated The Miz and Shane McMahon when Eli pinned The Miz.

November 21st

1928: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. World Heavyweight Champion Ed Lewis defeated Paul Jones. Also on the card, Ira Dern defeated Bill Shaw, and Kazuo Yoshimi defeated Leo Ghilarducci.

1947: At the Ocean Park Arena in Santa Monica, AWA World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton wrestled Sandor Szabo to a draw. Also on the card, Gorgeous George defeated Manuel Garza.

1051: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz defeated Enrique Torres in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, NWA Los Angeles Beat The Champ Champion Joe Pazandak defeated Pedro Renesto.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. Bearcat Wright and Red Bastien defeated Don Leo Jonathan and Fred Blassie to become the new WWA United States Tag Team Champions.

1966: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at Legion Stadium in El Monte. Buddy Austin wrestled Pedro Morales to a draw.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk Jr. wrestled Mil Mascaras to a draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Also in 1969, SoCal Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer Darren “Dynamite D” McMillan is born in Tujunga, CA.

1975: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Terry Funk.

1985: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. WWF Tag Team Champions The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) defeated Ivan Putski & Mike Rotundo, Paul Orndorff defeated Terry Funk via disqualification, Randy Savage defeated Mr. Wrestling II, Bob Orton Jr. defeated Scott McGhee, Pedro Morales defeated Alexis Smirnoff, The Spoiler defeated Tony Garea, and Danny Spivey defeated Terry Gibbs.

1996: Slammers Wrestling Federation ran at Strongbow Stadium in Bakersfield. SWF Heavyweight Champion Jeff Lindberg defeated El Toro Bravo, Pete Malloy defeated Ernie Evans, Tyrone Little defeated The Samoa Kid, El Espirito defeated Jesus Zapata, and Joy Boy defeated Hombre de Oro.

1998: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin defeated Kane, The Rock, and The Undertaker in a Four-Way Match with The Big Show as special referee. Also on the card, WWF Tag Team Champions The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) defeated D-Lo Brown and Mark Henry, Val Venis defeated Goldust, Steve Blackman defeated The Blue Blazer (Owen Hart), WWF Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock defeated Mankind in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, Christian and Sable defeated Jacqueline and Marc Hero, The Brood (Edge & Gangrel) defeated The Disciples Of Apocalypse (8-Ball & Skull with Paul Ellering), WWF European Champion X-Pac defeated Al Snow, and The Oddities (Golga [John Tena] and Kurrgan) defeated Too Much (Brian Christopher and Scott Taylor).

2009: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held Night 2 of the 2009 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Kenny Omega would defeat Roderick Strong in the finals of the tournament to win the 2009 Battle of Los Angeles tournament and to win the vacant PWG World Championship. Other tournament matches included Brandon Gatson, Human Tornado, Scott Lost, Alex Shelley, Scott Lost, Brian Kendrick, and some guy. In non-tournament action, PWG World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) defeated El Generico (Sami Zayn) and Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens).

2021: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ’n’ Roll) at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. PWG World Champion Bandido defeated Alex Shelley, PWG World Tag Team Champions Kings Of The Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake), Jonathan Gresham defeated Daniel Garcia, Dragon Lee defeated Demonic Flamita and Rey Horus in a Three Way Match, Lio Rush defeated Davey Richards, Lee Moriarty defeated Kevin Blackwood, and Aramis (Hologram) defeated Jack Cartwheel.