New Tradition Lucha Libre – 15 November 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Bounty Hunters at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre

Bounty Hunters

November 15, 2025

Transplants Brewing Company

Palmdale, CA

Reina Dorada over Taniya to retain the NTLL Khutulun Championship

Sin Limite over Marty Snow via submission to retain the NTLL Antelope Valley Championship

Johnnie Robbie over La Pegasa, Angie Savage, Hija de Tornado Negro, and Lady Lee in a Bounty Hunter Ladder Match

G-Sharpe over Chubby Depp to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship

Hija de Gatubela over Dayami to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship

Johnnie Robbie over Hija de Gatubela to become the new NTLL Women’s Champion

Dom Kubrick over Raymond Bright, Chandler Hopkins, Royce Isaacs, Ty Ray, and Halloween in a Bounty Hunter Ladder Match

Vito Fratelli over Titus Alexander to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship