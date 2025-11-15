New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Bounty Hunters at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
Bounty Hunters
November 15, 2025
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA
Reina Dorada over Taniya to retain the NTLL Khutulun Championship
Sin Limite over Marty Snow via submission to retain the NTLL Antelope Valley Championship
Johnnie Robbie over La Pegasa, Angie Savage, Hija de Tornado Negro, and Lady Lee in a Bounty Hunter Ladder Match
G-Sharpe over Chubby Depp to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship
Hija de Gatubela over Dayami to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship
Johnnie Robbie over Hija de Gatubela to become the new NTLL Women’s Champion
Dom Kubrick over Raymond Bright, Chandler Hopkins, Royce Isaacs, Ty Ray, and Halloween in a Bounty Hunter Ladder Match
Vito Fratelli over Titus Alexander to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship
Be the first to comment on "New Tradition Lucha Libre – 15 November 2025 – Results"