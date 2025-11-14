This week in SoCal wrestling history: Nov. 8th-Nov. 14th

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history for the week of November 8th-14th. Featuring PWG, the debut of Revolution Pro, AAA, MTV’s Wrestling Society X, and so much more!

November 8th

1933: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. New York State Athletic Commission World Heavyweight Champion Jim Browning defeated Sammy Stein in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1948: At Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Orville Brown vs. Buddy Rogers went to a 90-minute time limit draw during a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Neither wrestler scored a fall during the match.

1950: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres vs. Baron Michele Leone went to a 60-minute time limit draw during a 2-out-of-3 falls match, with neither wrestler scoring a fall during the match.

1961: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Art Thomas swept Mr.Moto in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and WWA World Heavyweight Champion Fred Blassie vs. Leo Garibaldi went to a draw.

1974: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. John Tolos defeated Pampero Firpo to become the new NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion. NWA Americas Tag Team Champions Dino Bravo and Victor Rivera defeated Dr. Death (Don Arnold) and The Canadian.

2019: Game Changer Wrestling presented Slime Language at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. GCW Champion Nick Gage defeated some superstar guy, Human Tornado defeated Kikutaro, Effy defeated Eddie Kingston, Toshiyuki Sakuda defeated Orin Veidt in a Death Match, Chris Bey defeated Tony Deppen, Lance Warner defeated Matthew Justice, and Blake Christian defeated Alex Zayne and Arez and Eli Everfly and Jimmy Lloyd and Jordan Oliver in a Scramble Match.

November 9th

1925: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. World Heavyweight Champion Joe Stecher defeated Jim Londos by a score of 1-0 in a 2-out-of-3 falls match that ended after going to a 2-hour time limit.

1927: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion Joe Stecher defeated Wladek Zbyszko in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1932: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos swept Joe Savoldi in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. California State Heavyweight Champion Sandor Szabo defeated Hard Boiled Haggerty via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1948: At the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated Ted Christy in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the South Gate Arena in South Gate. Gene Kiniski vs. Lord James Blears went to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1955: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz defeated Rocky Valentine in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Gorilla Monsoon & Luke Graham defeated Jack Allen & Nick Bockwinkel, Pedro Morales vs. Red Berry went to a draw, Pancho Lopez defeated Sky Low Low, Fuzzy Cupid vs. Jamaica Kid went to a draw, and Nick Bockwinkel won a 9-man battle royal.

November 10th

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Valley Garden Arena in North Hollywood. Argentina Rocca defeated Karl Davis, Enrique Torres defeated Kola Kwariani, Gino Garibaldi vs. The Champ (Joe Pazandak) went to a draw, and Dave Levin defeated Firpo Zbyszko.

1953: NWA Los Angeles ran at the South Gate Arena in South Gate. Dave Levin & Leo Garibaldi defeated Danny McShain & Red Berry in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, Prince Maiava defeated Vic Christy, and Abe Zvonkin defeated John Cretoria.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Alo Leilani defeated Danny Plechas in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Gene Kiniski & John Tolos defeated Nick & Warren Bockwinkel in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1956: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Valley Garden Arena. Sandor Kovacs & Sandor Szabo defeated Lord James Blears & Lord Leslie Carlton in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Nick Bockwinkel swept Matt Murphy in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. WWA International Television Tag Team Champions Abe Jacobs and Haystacks Calhoun defeated Karl Von Schober and The Destroyer via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

2000: Revolution Pro Wrestling held the Rudos Dojo Anniversary Show at the Rudos Dojo in Anaheim. Buddy George and Rising Son defeated Disco Machine and Ultra Taro Jr. (TARO), and RevPro Mexican Lucha Libre Heavyweight Champion Mr. Excitement defeated Jason Redondo.

2018: New Japan Pro Wrestling ran Lion’s Break Project 1 during CharaExpo USA at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim. Hirooki Goto defeated ACH, David Finlay defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Rocky Romero, and Alex Coughlin vs. Karl Fredericks went to a 10-minute time limit draw.

November 11th

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. The Destroyer defeated Bill Cody, The Hangman (Gene LeBell) defeated Ricky Sexton, Mr. Moto vs. Ripper Collins went to a draw, Hard Boiled Haggerty vs. Paul Diamond went to a draw, and Chris Belkas vs. Tony Galarza went to a draw.

1966: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Mark Lewin vs. Buddy Austin wrestled to a time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. WWA World Tag Team Champions El Shereef & Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Luis Hernandez & Pedro Morales. Victor The Bear defeated The Hangman (Gene LeBell). Nick Bockwinkel wrestled Rip Miller to a draw.

1990: Herb Abrams’ Universal Wrestling Federation held tapings for UWF Fury Hour at the Reseda Country Club in Reseda. The taping included Billy Jack Haynes, Col. DeBeers, Paul Orndorff, Bob Orton Jr., Nikita Koloff, B. Brian Blair, Louie Spicolli, Stephen DeLeon, Dr. Death Steve Williams, Ken Patera, Larry Zbyszko, and Cactus Jack.

2000: Xtreme Pro Wrestling held Dismembered In November at Metal Fest in San Bernardino. XPW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu defeated Big D Dudley and John Kronus in a Three Way Dance. The Messiah defeated Supreme to become the new XPW King of the Death Match Champion. Tool defeated Homeless Jimmy and Johnny Webb in a Three Way Dance. Steve Rizzono defeated Dynamite D. Pogo the Clown defeated Kraq. Kid Kaos defeated Juventud Guerrera.

2006: The second episodes of MTV’s Wrestling Society X and Wrestling Society Xtra were taped in Los Angeles. Vampiro defeated 6-Pac (Sean Waltman) to become the first WSX Champion. That 70’s Team (Disco Machine and some guy) defeated Team Dragon Gate (Genki Horiguchi & Masato Yoshino). Human Tornado defeated Luke Hawx. Three 6 Mafia also performed during the episode.

On WSXTra, The Trailer Park Boyz (Josh Raymond [Josh Abercrombie] and Nate Webb) defeated DIFH (Jimmy Jacobs and Tyler Black [Seth Rollins]), and Matt Sydal defeated Matt Classic (Colt Cabana).

2007: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented The High Cost Of Doing Business at the Burbank Armory in Burbank. PWG World Champion Bryan Danielson defeated Jack Evans, Chris Hero (with Candice LeRae) defeated Eddie Kingston and Human Tornado via disqualification in a handicap match, Scorpio Sky defeated Rocky Romero, Roderick Strong defeated El Generico (Sami Zayn), The Dynasty (some guy & Scott Lost) with Jade Chung) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), Claudio Castagnoli defeated TJ Perkins, and Karl Anderson defeated Ronin.

2018: New Japan Pro Wrestling ran Lion’s Break Project 1 Part 2 during CharaExpo USA at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim. Kenny Omega defeated David Finlay, Jeff Cobb & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Hirooki Goto & Rocky Romero, Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Clark Connors, and ACH defeated Karl Fredericks.

2019: New Japan Pro Wrestling presented Showdown in Los Angeles at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) defeated BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, Gedo & Jay White), Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) & Hirooki Goto defeated Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori), Kota Ibushi defeated Ren Narita, Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) defeated Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii, Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) defeated Clark Connors, David Finlay & Juice Robinson, Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks, and Amazing Red & TJP defeated Aaron Solow & Alex Zayne.

November 12th

Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Everett Marshall vs. Henri DeGlane wrestled to a draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match after it was called at 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 30 seconds. The card also saw Ed Lewis sweep Jose Dominguez in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1952: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz defeated Antonio Rocoa in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1953: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz swept The Great Bolo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1970: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. Black Gordman & Great Goliath defeated Fred Blassie & Pedro Morales in a Cage Match.

1993: AAA presented Sin Limite – La Lucha Del Honor at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Jake Roberts & La Pareja del Terror (Eddy Guerrero & Love Machine) defeated Blue Panther, Konnan & Perro Aguayo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. El Hijo del Santo, Mascara Sagrada & Octagon swept Fuerza Guerrera, Heavy Metal & Jerry Estrada in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Misterioso, Rey Misterio Jr. & Volador defeated Espectro Jr., Karis La Momia & La Parka in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. El Mexicano, Torero & Winners defeated Babe Sharon, May Flowers & Rudy Reyna in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Louie Spicolli & Vandal Drummond defeated Captain Oro & Super Boy. Crazy Boy & El Psicopata defeated Mercurio & Piloto Suicida.

1999: Revolution Pro held its debut show, the Rudos Dojo Grand Opening Night 1, at the original Rudos Dojo location in Anaheim. Little Show defeated Ultra Taro Jr. (TARO). Matt Sinister defeated Tony Lopez. Disco Machine, Jimmy Hardcore (Rising Son) & Super Dragon defeated Boy Nathan, Romeo & Yakuza. American Wild Child defeated Medieval.

2004: Gary Yap’s Pro Wrestling WAR held its debut show at the Santa Ana Elks Lodge in Santa Ana. Jack Evans defeated Super Dragon. Scorpio Sky defeated Tony Kozina via disqualification. Austin Aries defeated Scott Lost. SBS (Disco Machine and Excalibur) defeated Lil’ Cholo and Silver Tyger. Human Tornado vs. Supa Badd went to a no-contest.

2006: The third and fourth episodes of MTV’s Wrestling Society X and Wrestling Society Xtra were taped in Los Angeles. On Episode 3 of WSX on MTV, Alkatrazz & Luke Hawx defeated Los Pochos Guapos (Aaron Aguilera & Kaos) in a Tables, Ladders, and Cervezas Match. Jack Evans defeated El Hombre Blanco Enmascarado (Quicksilver). The Filth And The Fury (M-Dogg 20 & Teddy Hart) defeated The Trailer Park Boyz (Josh Raymond & Nate Webb). The episode also featured musical guest Sparta. On WSXtra Episode 3, DIFH (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black) defeated That 70’s Team (Disco Machine & some guy), and Scorpio Sky defeated Matt Classic (Colt Cabana).

On Episode 4 of WSX on MTV, Keepin It Gangsta (Babi Slymm & Ruckus) defeated That 70’s Team (Disco Machine & some guy). Matt Sydal defeated Scorpio Sky. The episode also featured a musical performance by Clipse. On WSXtra Episode 4, Jack Evans defeated a local enhancement talent, and DIFH (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black) defeated Team Dragon Gate (Genki Horiguchi & Masato Yoshino).

November 13th

1929: Pete Ladjimi is convicted of assault and battery for his October 22nd attack on World Heavyweight Champion Gus Sonnenberg. He would be sentenced to 30 days in jail, but was released on a $1000 bond after his lawyer filed an appeal.

Also in 1929, Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion and AWA World Heavyweight Champion Gus Sonnenberg defeated Ed Lewis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Vincent Lopez defeated Sandor Szabo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1946: At the Olympic Auditorium, California State Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres swept Bob Wagner in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington and at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego. In Wilmington, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Baron Michele Leone defeated John Mitchell in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. In San Diego, Argentina Rocca defeated Enrique Torres.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. NWA International Television Tag Team Champions Gene Kiniski and John Tolos wrestled Danny Plechas and Joe Pazandak to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. The Destroyer defeated Jesus Ortega in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. The Destroyer swept Bob Ellis to become the new WWA World Heavyweight Champion.

1968: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Gene Kiniski defeated Buddy Moreno.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. El Medico defeated The Great Kojika to become the new NWA Pacific Coast Brass Knuckles Champion.

1999: Revolution Pro held its second show, the Rudos Dojo Grand Opening Night 2, at the original Rudos Dojo location in Anaheim. American Wild Child and Little Show defeated Boy Nathan and Ultra Taro Jr. (TARO). Super Dragon defeated Jimmy Hardcore (Rising Son). Matt Sinister defeated Romeo. Yakuza defeated Disco Machine.

2004: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Free Admission!! (Just Kidding) at the Silverlake Independent JCC. Bryan Danielson defeated Scott Lost, El Generico (Sami Zayn) defeated Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) in their PWG debuts, Christopher Daniels defeated Jack Evans, Super Dragon defeated Frankie Kazarian to become the new PWG Champion, The Havana Pitbulls (Ricky Reyes & Rocky Romero) defeated Apollo Kahn & Hook Bomberry, Puma (TJ Perkins) defeated Tony Stradlin, and S.B.S. (Disco Machine & Excalibur) defeated Los Rojo Locos (Shane Ballard & Shannon Ballard).

November 14th

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at Strelich Stadium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Bearcat Wright vs. Don Leo Jonathan went to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Pedro Morales defeated Luke Graham in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Gorilla Monsoon defeated Bobo Brazil. Jamaica Kid & Pancho Lopez defeated Fuzzy Cupid & Sky Low Low. The Kentuckians (Jake Smith & Luke Brown) defeated The Hangman (Gene LeBell) & The Mummy. Lonnie Mayne vs. Nick Bockwinkel went to a draw. Jack Allen defeated Bandito Lopez.

1970: NWA Hollywood ran at Devonshire Downs in Northridge. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Fred Blassie defeated Billy Graham via disqualification, Pedro Morales defeated John Tolos, and Don Morrow defeated Don Savage.

1980: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Mil Mascaras defeated Ox Baker, Battleship Johnson defeated Butcher Brannigan, Dos Caras defeated The Enforcer Luciano, El Medico and Mando Guerrero defeated The Assassin and Victor Rivera, and Al Madril defeated The Great Goliath.

1981: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Mando Guerrero defeated Negro Navarro, Black Gordman defeated Chino Chou, Timothy Flowers defeated Gran Hamada to become the NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion, The Monster defeated Bill Ash and Bobby Lane in a handicap match, and Carlos Mata and Kiss defeated El Signo and El Texaco.

1992: Tijuana’s World Wrestling Association ran at UCLA in Los Angeles. Lover Boy defeated Piloto Suicida to become the WWA World Welterweight Champion.

Also in 1992, the World Wrestling Federation held house shows at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino during the day, and at the LA Memorial Sports Arena at night. WWF Champion Bret Hart defeated Rick Martel, The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu) defeated High Energy (Koko B. Ware & Owen Hart), Lance Cassidy defeated Terry Taylor, Tatank defeated WWF Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker defeated Nailz, Crush defeated The Berzerker, and Skinner defeated Louie Spicolli. Yes. Both shows had the same matches and results.

2006: Tapings for MTV’s Wrestling Society X continued in Los Angeles. On MTV Wrestling Society X Episode 5, Arik Cannon vs. Delikado (B-Boy) went to a no contest, 6-Pac (Sean Waltman) defeated Human Tornado, and The Filth And The Fury (M-Dogg 20 & Teddy Hart) defeated Team Dragon Gate (Genki Horiguchi & Masato Yoshino). The episode also featured a musical performance by Jibbs. On WSXtra Episode 5, Alkatrazz & Luke Hawx defeated Keepin It Gangsta (Babi Slymm & Ruckus), and Los Pochos Guapos (Aaron Aguilera & Kaos) defeated The Trailer Park Boyz (Josh Raymond & Nate Webb).

On MTV’s Wrestling Society X Episode 6, That 70’s Team (Disco Machine & some guy) defeated DIFH (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black), and Jack Evans defeated Scorpio Sky. The episode also featured a musical performance by Good Charlotte. On WSXtra Episode 6, The Trailer Park Boyz (Josh Raymond & Nate Webb) defeated Alkatrazz & Luke Hawx, and Matt Sydal defeated El Hombre Blanco Enmascarado (Quicksilver).

2015: Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Chain Reaction at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate. The card saw Ray Rosas defeat Jeff Cobb, and Brody King defeat Hoss Hogg.