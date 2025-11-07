This week in SoCal wrestling history: Nov. 1st-Nov. 7th

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history for the week of Nov. 1st-Nov. 7th, including the final match of Gorgeous George’s career, When Worlds Collide, When Cities Collide, PWG, and more.

November 1st

1948: At Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Orville Brown defeated Buddy Rogers.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz vs. Wilbur Snyder went to a 60-minute time limit draw.

2005: World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Taboo Tuesday 2005 at the iPayOne Center (San Diego Sports Arena) in San Diego. WWE Champion John Cena defeated Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels in a Triple Threat Match, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Ric Flair defeated Triple H.

2008: Total Nonstop Action Wrestling ran a house show at the arena at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim. Samoa Joe defeated Kurt Angle, Team 3D (Brother Ray and Brother Devon) defeated Beer Money Inc. (James Storm and Robert Roode) in a Tables Match, AJ Styles defeated Christian Cage, TNA Knockouts Champion Awesome Kong defeated Roxxi, LAX (Hernandez and Homicide) defeated The Prince Justice Brotherhood (Curry Man [Christopher Daniels] and Super Eric [Eric Young]), and Sonjay Dutt defeated Consequences Creed (Xavier Woods) and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Also in 2008, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Stage 1 of the 2008 Battle of Los Angeles at the Burbank Armory in Burbank. In first-round matches, Chris Hero defeated Necro Butcher in a no disqualification match, Masato Yoshino defeated El Generico (Sami Zayn) and Nick Jackson, Bryan Danielson defeated Davey Richards, Scott Lost defeated some guy, Low Ki defeated Roderick Strong, Nigel McGuinness defeated Austin Aries, Brandon Bonham defeated Kenny Omega, and TJ Perkins defeated Chuck Taylor.

November 2nd

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. California State Heavyweight Champion Sandor Szabo defeated Vic Christy in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1966: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Buddy Austin vs. Pedro Morales went to a time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1973: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion John Tolos defeated Gorilla Monsoon, and NWA Americas Tag Team Champions Raul Mata and Raul Reyes defeated Dr. Death (Don Arnold) and Mr. Wrestling via disqualification.

2008: Total Nonstop Action Wrestling ran a house show at the Bakersfield Dome (formerly Strelich Stadium) in Bakersfield. AJ Styles defeated Christian Cage, TNA World Tag Team Champions Beer Money Inc. (James Storm and Robert Roode) defeated Team 3D (Brother ray and Brother Devon), Samoa Joe defeated Kurt Angle, TNA Knockouts Champion Awesome Kong defeated Roxxi, LAX (Homicide and Hernandez) defeated The Prince Justice Brotherhood (Curry Man [Christopher Daniels] and Super Eric [Eric Young]), and Consequences Creed (Xavier Woods) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Sonjay Dutt in a Three Way Match.

Also in 2008, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held Stage 2 of the 2008 Battle of Los Angeles at the Burbank Armory in Burbank. Low Ki defeated Chris Hero in the finals of the 2008 Battle of Los Angeles tournament in a match that was awarded SoCal Match of the Year for 2008.

The match also features an infamous moment where Low Ki busted Chris Hero’s nose open with a kick. It was also held with only one ring rope after the other two ring ropes were broken in the prior match when Davey Richards sent Kenny Omega into the ropes. Austin Aries, Davey Richards, and Roderick Strong would defeat El Generico (Sami Zayn), Necro Butcher, and Nick Jackson, as well as Chuck Taylor, Kenny Omega, and some guy in a non-tournament Three Team Trios Match.

Other tournament matches at the 2008 Battle of Los Angeles featured wrestlers such as Nigel McGuinness, Brandon Bonham, Masato Yoshino, Bryan Danielson, TJ Perkins, and Scott Lost.

November 3rd

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz swept Gene Kiniski in a 2-out-of-3 falls match via disqualification during the second fall, and Nick and Warren Bockwinkel defeated Danny Plechas and Ted Christy.

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Hard Boiled Haggerty and The Destroyer defeated Fred Blassie and Mr. Moto to become the new WWA World Tag Team Champions.

1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Bobo Brazil defeated WWA World Heavyweight Champion Buddy Austin via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and Fred Blassie defeated Lord Blears

1972: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWWF Heavyweight Champion Pedro Morales defeated Ernie Ladd via disqualification.

November 4th

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield and at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. In Bakersfield, NWA International Television Tag Team Champions Gene Kiniski and John Tolos defeated Mike Lane and Wilbur Snyder in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and Lord James Blears defeated Warren Bockwinkel in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. In Long Beach, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz defeated Mike Dibiase in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and Sandor Szabo defeated Danny Plechas.

1961: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Fred Blassie defeated Fritz von Goering in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

November 5th

1971: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Black Gordman defeated Mil Mascara via countout to become the new NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion, NWA Americas Tag Team Champions Pantera Negra and Salvador Lothario defeated John Tolos and Kinji Shibuya, and Bearcat Wright defeated The Destroyer via countout.

November 6th

1946: At the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion George Becker defeated Bobby Bruns in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the San Bernardino Arena. NWA International Television Champion Wilbur Snyder defeated John Tolos via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and Gene Kiniski vs. Joe Pazandak went to a 45-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1970: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Black Gordman defeated NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Fred Blassie via disqualification, Billy Graham & Karl Heisinger defeated The Medics (Medic 1 & 2), John Tolos vs. Pedro Morales went to a draw, and Rocky Johnson defeated Les Roberts.

1981: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Dino Bravo defeated Timothy Flowers via disqualification, El Signo & El Texano vs. Carlos Mata & Kiss went to a draw, Monster defeated Negro Navarro, and Chino Chou defeated NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Gran Hamada via disqualification.

1983: The World Wrestling Federation ran at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. Tito Santana defeated Sgt. Slaughter via disqualification, Mil Mascaras defeated Ivan Koloff via disqualification, Pat Patterson defeated Iron Mike Sharpe, Paul Orndorff defeated Billy Anderson, Alexis Smirnoff defeated Tony Rocco, Negro Casas defeated The Great Goliath, WWF Intercontinental Champion The Magnificent Muraco defeated Tony Atlas, and Black Gordman defeated B. Brian Blair.

1991: World Championship Wrestling ran a house show at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood. WCW United States Champion Sting defeated Cactus Jack in a Steel Cage Match, WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger defeated Bill Kazmaier, The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated WCW World Tag Team Champions The Enforcers (Arn Anderson & Larry Zbyszko) via disqualification, WCW World Television Champion Steve Austin wrestled Dustin Rhodes to a time limit draw, Mr. Hughes defeated Big Josh, Brian Pillman defeated The Diamond Studd (Scott Hall), Van Hammer defeated Terrance Taylor, and Beautiful Bobby defeated Oz (Kevin Nash).

1994: AAA presented the famous When Worlds Collide event at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Perro Aguayo defeated Konnan in a Steel Cage Match, El Hijo del Santo & Octagon with Blue Panther) defeated La Pareja del Terror (Eddy Guerrero & Love Machine [Art Barr] with Madonna’s Boyfriend [Louie Spicolli]) in a 2-out-of-3 falls Masks vs. Hair Match to win the hair of La Pareja del Terror, 2 Cold Scorpio, Pegasus Kid & Tito Santana defeated Blue Panther, Jerry Estrada & La Parka, Fuerza Guerrera, Madonna’s Boyfriend (Louie Spicolli), & Psicosis defeated Heavy Metal, Latin Lover, & Rey Misterio Jr., and Mascarita Sagrada & Octagoncito defeated Espectrito & Jerrito Estrada.

2002: Ultimate Pro Wrestling presented Home of the Brave II at the Galaxy Theatre in Santa Ana. The card included The Predator (Sylvester Terkay) and Tom Howard defeating Masato Tanaka & Shinjiro Otani, and Steve Corino defeating Samoa Joe.

2004: Revolution Pro held its 5th anniversary show and final event at the original Frank & Son Collectible Show location in the City of Industry. Super Dragon defeated Human Tornado, RevPro Tag Team Champions Los Sanchos (American Wild Child and Angel) defeated The Aerial Express (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky), Disco Machine defeated Lil’ Cholo, ring announcer Travis Gray won the Revolution Battle Royal, Vinnie Massaro defeated Joey Harder, some guy defeated Apollo Kahn, and Hook Bomberry defeated Ronin.

2022: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented DINK at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, held in tribute to the memory of longtime fan, well-known Las Vegas poker player, and promoter of Quintessential Pro Wrestling, Alan “Dink” Denkenson. PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia defeated Jonathan Gresham, Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Leo Rush, Davey Richards defeated Shane Haste, Aramis (Hologram), Bandido & Komander defeated Arez (El Clon), Black Taurus (The Beast Mortos) & Latigo, Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace, The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) defeated The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs), and Rey Horus defeated Myron Reed and Titus Alexander in a Three Way Match.

November 7th

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium. The Destroyer defeated Gorgeous George in a Mask vs. Hair Match to win the hair of Gorgeous George. The match would end up being Gorgeous George’s final match as a professional wrestler.

1980: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Fred Blassie defeated John Tolos, NWA International Junior Heavyweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Victor Rivera, Ox Baker and The Enforcer Luciano defeated Al Madril and Frank Hill, and Mando Guerrero vs. The Assassin and Tom Prichard went to a draw.

1986: The World Wrestling Federation held a house show at the arena at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim. The Junkyard Dog defeated Jake Roberts via disqualification, Jimmy Jack Funk defeated Steve Gatorwolf, Corporal Kirchner & Raymond Rougeau defeated Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik, The Magnificent Muraco defeated Tito Santana, and SD Jones defeated Jack Armstrong.

1994: Southern California Wrestling – When Cities Collide took place at the Ice House in Fullerton. 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Chris Benoit, Al Snow defeated Bobby Bradley, Captain Oro, Super Boy & Vandal Drummond defeated Fisico Nuclear, Magneto & Wonderful Wayne, American Wild Child & Kimera defeated Matt Sinister & Stephan de Leon, The Gemini Kid defeated The Role Model, and Mr. Excitement & The S*icide Kid defeated Hellblazer and Blitzkrieg in Blitzkrieg’s debut match.