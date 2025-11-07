Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro Wrestling – 7 November 2025 – Results

Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro Wrestling presented Strength Beyond Strength at The Compound by Dirt Dog in Commerce, CA. Click for results.

Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro Wrestling
Strength Beyond Strength
November 7, 2025
The Compound by Dirt Dog
Commerce, CA

All Day Krue (Aiden Andrews, Bryce Kouza & Kairo Leon) over Gator Together (Jiah Jewell and Better Together [Hadar Horvitz & Ori Gold])

Travis Williams over Alpha Zo

Maya World over Miko Alana

Andrew Cass over Adrian Quest to retain the West Coast Pro Golden Gate Championship

Johnnie Robbie over Amira to retain the West Coast Pro Women’s World Championship

The Crush Boys (Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie) over The Young Dead (Michael Mori and Vishnu Akali to retain the West Coast Pro Tag Team Championship

Kevin Blackwood over Judas Icarus to retain the Prestige World Championship

Vinnie Massaro over Royce Isaacs to retain the West Coast Pro Championship

