Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro Wrestling – 7 November 2025 – Results

Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro Wrestling presented Strength Beyond Strength at The Compound by Dirt Dog in Commerce, CA. Click for results.
Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro Wrestling
Strength Beyond Strength
November 7, 2025
The Compound by Dirt Dog
Commerce, CA
All Day Krue (Aiden Andrews, Bryce Kouza & Kairo Leon) over Gator Together (Jiah Jewell and Better Together [Hadar Horvitz & Ori Gold])
Travis Williams over Alpha Zo
Maya World over Miko Alana
Andrew Cass over Adrian Quest to retain the West Coast Pro Golden Gate Championship
Johnnie Robbie over Amira to retain the West Coast Pro Women’s World Championship
The Crush Boys (Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie) over The Young Dead (Michael Mori and Vishnu Akali to retain the West Coast Pro Tag Team Championship
Kevin Blackwood over Judas Icarus to retain the Prestige World Championship
Vinnie Massaro over Royce Isaacs to retain the West Coast Pro Championship
