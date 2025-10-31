This month in SoCal wrestling history: October

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history in October.

SoCal Wrestling History: October 1st-8th

October 1st, 1919: Jim Londos wrestled Angelo Tamaras in a 2-out-of-3 falls match promoted by Peter James at the Empress Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

October 1st, 1968: Mike LeBell and Worldwide Wrestling Associates announce that the promotion had rejoined the National Wrestling Alliance and would now be known as NWA Hollywood Wrestling. The move results in the WWA World Heavyweight Championship being deactivated. NWA World Champion Gene Kiniski would be recognized as the world champion by NWA Hollywood Wrestling. Bearcat Wright would end up being the last wrestler to hold the WWA World Heavyweight Championship. The Americas Championship went on to become the NWA Americas’ Championship, and the WWA World Tag Team Championship became known as the NWA Americas’ Tag Team Championship.

October 1st, 2005: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented After School Special at the Silverlake Independent JCC in Los Angeles. The card saw PWG World Champion Kevin Steen defeat Chris Bosh via disqualification. Also on the card, Scott Lost defeated Scorpio Sky, and Alex Shelley defeated TJ Perkins.

October 2nd, 1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Vincent Lopez swept Gus Sonnenberg in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to retain the title.

October 2nd, 1969: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. Pepper Martin defeated Bull Ramos to become the new NWA Pacific Coast Brass Knuckles Champion. Dory Funk Jr. defeated The Oregon Lumberjack to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Terry Funk defeated The Great Kojika. El Medico defeated The Hangman (Gene LeBell).

October 2nd, 2009: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Against The Grain at the American Legion Post 308 in Reseda. The card featured The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) defeating Men of Low Moral Fiber (Chuck Taylor and Kenny Omega) to retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship. The card also featured Chris Hero defeating El Generico (Sami Zayn).

October 3rd, 1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. The card saw Red Berry defeat Leo Garibaldi in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new Los Angeles Junior Heavyweight Champion.

October 3rd,1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. The card saw NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk Jr. wrestle The Sheik to a draw. Also on the card, Bull Ramos defeated Mil Mascaras in a Chain Match, and The Funks (Dory Funk Sr. and Terry Funk defeated The Hangman (Gene LeBell) and The Oregon Lumberjack.

October 4th, 1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego. The card saw Bearcat Wright defeat Fred Blassie in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to retain the WWA World Heavyweight Championship.

October 4th, 1985: Verne Gagne’s American Wrestling Association ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Stan Hansen won a Battle Royal, Boris Zhukov wrestled Sgt. Slaughter to a No Contest, Nick Bockwinkel and Ray Stevens defeated Baron von Raschke and Jerry Blackwell, Greg Gagne defeated Jimmy Garvin, The Fabulous Freebirds (Buddy Roberts and Michael Hayes) defeated Curt Hennig and Scott Hall, and Larry Zbyszko defeated Buck Zumhofe.

October 4th, 2003: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Are You Adequately Prepared To Rock? at the Westside JCC in Los Angeles. Frankie Kazarian defeated AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels to retain the PWG Championship. Pinoy Boy (TJ Perkins) defeated Vito Thomaselli, B-Boy and Super Dragon defeated The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark Briscoe). Scorpio Sky defeated Hook Bomberry. Team Chismo (Excalibur and Disco Machine) defeated Chris Bosh and Quicksilver.

October 4th, 2019: World Wrestling Entertainment held the first episode of SmackDown to air on Fox at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingston in 0:07 to become the new WWE Champion, Roman Reigns defeated Erick Rowan in a Lumberjack Match, Braun Strowman, Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker), and The Miz defeated AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, and Robert Roode, Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon in a Loser Is Terminated From WWE Ladder Match, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura went to a No Contest, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks, and Mustafa Ali defeated Buddy Murphy in a Dark Match.

October 6th, 1918: Actor and filmmaker Douglas Fairbanks hosts a rodeo at his estate in Beverly Hills to raise money for war bonds, featuring a wrestling match between Walter Miller and Clark Connor. The event also featured jujitsu exhibitions, boxing, and other attractions. The event raised $106,650.

October 6th, 1961: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles in front of 12,139 fans. The card saw WWA World Heavyweight Champion Fred Blassie defeat Ricki Starr. Also on the card, Lou Thesz defeated Mike Sharpe.

October 7th, 1985: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and the Dynamite Kid). WWF Intercontinental Champion Tito Santana defeated Terry Funk in a Lumberjack Match. Roddy Piper defeated Paul Orndorff. Randy Savage defeated SD Jones.

October 8th, 1970: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium. The Great Goliath defeated Pantera Negra to win the vacant NWA Pacific Coast Heavyweight Championship, Fred Blassie defeated Billy Graham via countout, Black Gordman defeated Pepper Matin, Takachiho (The Great Kabuki) defeated Jerry Graham, and Don Morrow wrestled The Oregon Lumberjack to a draw.

October 8th, 1971: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. John Tolos swept Mil Mascaras in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion. NWA Americas Tag Team Champions Black Gordman and Great Goliath defeated Fred Blassie and Man Mountain Mike. The Destroyer defeated Salvador Lothario. Pantera Negra defeated Bull Ramos. Kinji Shibuya defeated El Sicodelico. El Olympico wrestled Masa Saito to a draw. Ann Casey defeated JoJo Slade.

SoCal Wrestling History: October 9th-15th

October 9th, 1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Bob Ellis defeated Fred Blassie in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, with Archie Moore serving as the special referee. AWA San Francisco United States Heavyweight Champion Ray Stevens defeated Red Bastien in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. The Destroyer defeated Bill Cody.

October 9th, 1970: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Fred Blassie defeated John Tolos. NWA World Light Heavyweight Champion Ray Mendoza wrestled Black Gordman to a draw. NWA Americas Tag Team Champions The Medics (Medic 1 and 2) defeated Ciclon Negro and The Great Goliath.

October 9th, 2004: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Use Your Illusion 3 at the Silverlake Independent JCC. Scott Lost, who became the sole holder of the PWG Tag Team Championship at PWG’s previous event, announced Chris Bosh as his new partner and co-champion to form Arrogance. Later that night, Arrogance defeated B-Boy and Super Dragon to retain the titles. PWG Champion Frankie Kazarian defeated Tony Stradlin in a non-title match. Bobby Quance defeated Christopher Daniels in Quance’s final match as an active wrestler before he joined the United States Navy.

October 9th, 2010: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented The Curse of Guerrilla Island at the American Legion Post #308. Claudio Castagnoli defeated Brandon Gatson, Chris Hero, and some guy in a Four Way Match to win the vacant PWG World Championship, Ricochet defeated El Generico, Chuck Taylor defeated Johnny Goodtime, The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark Briscoe) defeated The Cutler Brothers (Brandon and Dustin Cutler), Rocky Romero defeated Ryan Taylor, Candice LeRae defeated Peter Avalon, and Brian Cage defeated Johnny Yuma.

October 10th, 1934: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at Wrigley Field in Los Angeles, drawing around 23,000 with a $40,922 gate. National Wrestling Association and New York State Athletic Commission Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated Man Mountain Dean in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, winning both falls.

October 10th, 1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Mil Mascaras defeated Bull Ramos in a Mask vs. Hair Match to win the hair of Ramos.

October 10th, 1992: the World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles in front of 7,300 fans. Bret Hart defeated WWF Champion Ric Flair via disqualification. Shawn Michaels defeated El Matador (Tito Santana). Razor Ramon defeated Randy Savage via countout.

Also on October 10th, 1992, the World Wrestling Association (Tijuana) ran at Cal State Los Angeles in Los Angeles in front of 4500 fans for a gate estimated at $70,000. Atlantis, Mercurio, and Vampiro Canadiense defeated Cesar Sando Jr., Emilio Charles Jr., and Pirata Morgan. Apollo Navarro, Lover Boy, and Marco Polo defeated Los Cowboys (El Texano and Silver King) and Piloto Suicida.

October 10th, 2000: The World Wrestling Federation taped episode 61 of WWF SmackDown on UPN and episode 116 of WWF Sunday Night Heat on MTV at Staples Center in Los Angeles. On SmackDown, WWF Champion The Rock defeated Val Venis.

Also on October 10th, 2000, Ultimate Pro Wrestling presented Pride and Punishment at the Galaxy Theatre (The Observatory) in Santa Ana. The card saw Steven Regal defeat Samoa Joe, and featured appearances by Triple H (who was a replacement for The Undertaker) and Mideon.

October 11th, 1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego and at El Rio Stadium in Oxnard. In San Diego, Sandor Szabo defeated Vic Christy in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to retain the California State Heavyweight Championship.

October 11th, 1950: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Enrique Torres defeated Ernie Dusek in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to retain the Los Angeles World Heavyweight Championship.

October 11th, 1990: Herb Abrams’ Universal Wrestling Federation held the second set of TV tapings for UWF Fury Hour at the Reseda County Club in Reseda. The card featured wrestlers such as Ivan Koloff, Nikita Koloff, Cactus Jack, David Sammartino, Ken Patera, Paul Orndorff, Bob Orton Jr., Billy Jack Haynes, B. Brian Blair, and featured commentary by Bruno Sammartino.

October 11th, 1997: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim. WWF Champion Bret Hart defeated Ken Shamrock. Dude Love defeated Owen Hart in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. WWF Tag Team Champions The Legion Of Doom (Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk) defeated D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) via disqualification.

October 11th, 2003: Revolution Pro presented Pride of the Mask III at the original Frank and Son Collectible Show in the City of Industry. Super Dragon, Rising Son, and Zokre defeated Phoenix Star, Quicksilver, and TARO in a Pride Of The Mask Elimination Trios Match, with Super Dragon going over Quicksilver to remain the sole survivor for his team. During the match, Scorpio Sky attacked Rising Son to set up a future match for the RevPro Jr. Heavyweight Championship. After the match, TARO would challenge Super Dragon to a Mask vs. Mask match in November.

October 11th, 2011: Jeff Katz’s ill-fated Wrestling Retribution Project held its first set of tapings in Los Angeles. The card featured wrestlers such as Doc Gallows as Johnny 99, MVP as Lord Of War, Chris Hero as Chris Hyde, Chris Masters as Concrete, Karl Anderson as Killshot, Colt Cabana as Punchline, Timothy Thatcher as Bryce Braxton-Collins, Amazing Red as Dios Dorado, Brian Cage as John Cage, LA Knight/Shaun Ricker as John Ricker, and Kenny Omega as Scott Carpenter.

October 11th, 2023: SPARK Joshi Puroresu of America presented Rising Heat West at the NJPW LA Dojo in Carson. Billie Starks defeated Miyu Yamashita to become the new SPARK Joshi World Champion, Ram Kaicho defeated Alex Gracia to retain the SPARK Joshi Pacific Championship, Maika Ozaki defeated SAKI, Maya Yukihi defeated Trish Adora, Xia Brookside defeated Vipress, Sumie Sakai defeated Dani Mo, Viva Van defeated Mighty Mayra and Zeda Zhang in a Triple Threat Match, and Johnnie Robbie defeated Brooke Havok.

October 12th, 1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Bronko Nagurski defeated Sandor Szabo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 12th, 1943: At the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego, World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated Mr X. (Tony Morelli) in a Title vs. Mask Match via disqualification in the second fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match after being up 1-0.

October 12th, 1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the South Gate Arena in South Gate. NWA International Television Champion Wilbur Snyder wrestled Joe Pazandak in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to a 60-minute time limit draw with neither wrestler scoring a fall.

October 12th, 2011: Day 2 of tapings for Jeff Katz’s doomed Wrestling Retribution Project took place in Los Angeles.

October 13th, 1924: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at Washington Baseball Park in Los Angeles. The card saw Ed “Strangler” Lewis defeat Joe “Toots” Mondt in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Around 10,000 fans were in attendance, making it the largest crowd in LA history up to that point.

October 13th, 1996: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim. WWF Champion Shawn Michaels defeated Goldust. The Undertaker defeated Mankind. WWF Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Sycho Sid defeated Vader. Steve Austin defeated Savio Vega.

The event also featured a match between Vader with Ben Savage (Cory), Rider Strong (Shawn), and Ethan Suplee (Frankie Stechino) and Jake “The Snake” Roberts that was filmed for the Season 4, Episode 9 episode of ‘Boy Meets World’ titled ‘Sixteen Candles and 400-Pound Men’ that aired on November 15, 1996 on ABC.

October 13th, 2001: Xtreme Pro Wrestling presented Halloween in Hell 2 at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena in Pico Rivera. Supreme defeated Vic Grimes in an Exploding Ring Match to become the new XPW King of the Deathmatch Champion. Johnny Webb retained the XPW Championship against The Sandman and Vampiro in a Three-Way Dance. Webb also defeated Leroy the Ring Crew Guy to retain the title. Kaos defeated New Jack to retain the XPW Television Championship. Juventud Guerrera defeated Psicosis.

October 13th, 2011: The final day of tapings for Jeff Katz’s doomed Wrestling Retribution Project took place in Los Angeles.

October 14th, 1936: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Vincent Lopez defeated Dave Levin.

October 14th, 1946: At Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles, World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated Nanjo Singh via countout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 14th, 1966: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Lou Thesz defeated Buddy Austin in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new WWA World Heavyweight Champion. Bobo Brazil, Mark Lewin, and The Destroyer defeated El Mongol, Hard Boiled Haggerty, and The Magnificent Maurice. Lita Marez defeated Johnnie Mae Young (Mae Young). Pedro Morales defeated Joe Flores.

October 14th, 1994: Alex Knight’s AIWA ran at the Civic Center in Cudahy. ICW Heavyweight Champion Marc Ash wrestled AIWA Heavyweight Champion Alex Knight to a draw, Kimera defeated Stephan de Leon, AIWA Women’s Champion Cherryl Rusa defeated Barbara Blaze, Bubba Storm defeated Spike Castillo, and Mark Kissell and The Pulverizer defeated Black Spider and Frankie Dee.

October 14th, 2001: Car Consumer Pro ran in San Bernardino. The Blue Meanie defeated Matt Sinister to retain the RevPro Mexican Lucha Libre Heavyweight Championship. Super Dragon defeated Excalibur to retain the RevPro Jr. Heavyweight Championship. The Messiah defeated Disco Machine, Mr. Excitement, and Rising Son in a Four-Way Match. American Wild Child defeated TARO.

October 14th, 2005: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Straight To DVD at the Silverlake Independent JCC in Los Angeles. Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) defeated AJ Styles and Chris Bosh to retain the PWG Championship. Super Dragon and Davey Richards defeated Chris Sabin and Petey Williams to retain the PWG Tag Team Championship. Scorpio Sky defeated Christopher Daniels. Chris Hero defeated Scott Lost. Frankie Kazarian defeated TJ Perkins. The card also featured El Generico (Sami Zayn).

October 14th, 2007: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Schadenfreude at the Van Nuys Armory in Van Nuys. PWG World Champion Bryan Danielson defeated Roderick Strong. Jack Evans defeated El Generico (Sami Zayn). Human Tornado defeated Chris Hero. Scorpio Sky and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) defeated Los Luchas (Nemesis, Phoenix Star, and Zokre).

October 14th, 2021: Seattle-based promotion DEFY Wrestling held Hell Bent, their first and only show in Los Angeles at the Lodge Room. DEFY Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson) defeated The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs). Kevin Blackwood defeated Yuya Uemura. La Rebelion (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) defeated Matt Vandagriff and Titus Alexander. Eddie Kingston defeated Rocky Romero. Christopher Daniels defeated Daniel Garcia.

October 14th, 2023: Game Changer Wrestling presented Blood on the Hills 2 at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles.

October 15th, 1940: At the San Diego Coliseum, Jim Londos retained the World Heavyweight Championship in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Title vs. Mask Match after sweeping The Masked Marvel (Hans Schnabel).

October 15th, 1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium. Los Angeles Jr. Heavyweight Champion Red Berry defeated Chick Garibaldi in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 15th, 1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Fred Blassie defeated The Destroyer in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

SoCal Wrestling History: October 16th-22nd

October 16th, 1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Vincent Lopez defeated Sandor Szabo.

October 16th, 1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the San Diego Coliseum. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Bob Ellis defeated The Destroyer. Antonio Inoki and Mr. Moto defeated Hard Boiled Haggerty and Ripper Collins.

October 16th, 1969: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium. The Great Kojika defeated Pepper Martin to become the new NWA Pacific Coast Brass Knuckles Champion.

October 16th, 1988: The World Wrestling Federation ran at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles for an event that was broadcast on the Z Channel, an early pay-television service that existed between 1974 and 1989. Jake Roberts (with Cheryl Roberts) defeated Rick Rude. The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) defeated The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques and Raymond Rougeau with Jimmy Hart) via disqualification.

October 16th, 1994: World Championship Wrestling ran a house show at the arena at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, drawing around 2,400 fans. WCW Champion Hulk Hogan defeated Ric Flair via disqualification.

October 16th, 2004: Revolution Pro presented the final Revolution J tournament, Revolution J – Pinnacle, at the original Frank & Son Collectible Show location in the City of Industry. Scorpio Sky defeated Super Dragon, Quicksilver, and Joey Harder in a Four-Way Elimination Match to win the tournament. The tournament also included Scott Lost, Jason Styles, Wild Storm, Dante, the UK Kid, Disco Machine, Chris Bosh, Hook Bomberry, El Hijo de Chupacabra, Human Tornado, JJ Perez, and Dana Lee.

October 16th, 2015: World Wonder Ring Stardom held their first-ever United States card at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Covina. Wonder of Stardom Champion Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim. Hiroyo Matsumoto and Kellie Skater defeated Kahmora and Kairi Hojo. Mayu Iwatani defeated Nicole Savoy. Oedo Tai (Act Yasukawa, Kris Wolf, and Kyoko Kimura) defeated Brittany Wonder, Datura, and Shayna Baszler.

October 17th, 1928: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion Ed Lewis defeated Marin Plestina in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 17th, 1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Pedro Morales defeated Luke Graham in a 2 -out-of-3 falls match to become the new WWA World Heavyweight Champion. Bobo Brazil vs. Gorilla Monsoon went to a draw.

October 17th, 1980: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Mando Guerrero defeated The Assassin in a Mexican Death Match.

October 17th, 2014: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held Untitled III at the American Legion Post #308. PWG World Champion Kyle O’Reilly defeated Roderick Strong. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) defeated ACH & AR Fox. Trevor Lee defeated Adam Cole.

October 17th, 2020: Game Changer Wrestling presented The Last Resort at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado. Rickey Shane Page defeated Blake Christian. SHLAK defeated Atticus Cogar. Jimmy Lloyd defeated Eli Everfly. KTB defeated Juicy Finau. Allie Kat defeated Elayna Black. Sabu defeated Matthew Justice.

October 18th,1950: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Gorgeous George defeated Lord Blears in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres vs. Bob Wagner went to a 30-minute time limit draw.

October 18th, 1955: The Los Angeles Times publishes an article about South Gate arena booker John J. Doyle’s testimony to a State Assembly subcommittee that Olympic Auditorium promoter Cal Eaton had been breaking California State Athletic Commission rules by acting as a booking agent while also being a promoter. Doyle alleged that Eaton had been squeezing him out as the booker in South Gate, that Eaton forced promoters to use his wrestlers exclusively, and that Eaton had jurisdiction over the Athletic Commission.

October 18th, 1987: The World Wrestling Federation ran at the LA Memorial Sports Arena. Randy Savage defeated King Harley Race. Bam Bam Bigelow defeated King Kong Bundy. The Islanders (Haku and Tama) defeated Strike Force (Rick Martel and Tito Santana).

October 18th, 1997: Incredibly Strange Wrestling held a show in Los Angeles that featured Vandal Drummond, Dan Farren, Kaos, Supreme, as well as wrestlers such as Harley Racist and Ref Raff. The card also saw Tex Travolta defeat Killer Cruz in a Scientology Death Match.

October 18th, 2003: All Pro Wrestling Los Angeles (APW-LA, formerly Golden State Championship Wrestling) ran at the American Legion Hall in Newhall. Super Dragon defeated Vic Grimes. Danny Daniels defeated Adam Peace via countout to retain the IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Championship. Frankie Kazarian defeated Matt Stryker (Brian Woermann). Scorpio Sky defeated Scott Lost to become the new APW LA Lightweight Champion.

October 18th, 2009: Total Nonstop Action Wrestling held Bound For Glory at the Bren Events Center in Irvine. TNA World Champion AJ Styles defeated Sting. Kurt Angle defeated Matt Morgan. Abyss defeated Mick Foley in a Monster’s Ball Match with Stevie Richards as the special referee. Bobby Lashley defeated Samoa Joe in a Submission Match.

October 18th, 2015: World Wonder Ring Stardom held their second event in the United States at the Esther Snyder Community Center in Baldwin Park. Goddesses of Stardom Champions Io Shirai and Mayu Iwatani defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto and Kellie Skater. Kairi Hojo and Melina Perez defeated Hudson Envy and Mia Yim. Gold Rush Pro Wrestling Lady Luck Champion Cheerleader Melissa defeated Shayna Baszler.

October 19th, 2013: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Matt Rushmore at the American Legion Post #308. PWG World Champion Adam Cole defeated Kyle O’Reilly. PWG World Tag Team Champions. Johnny Gargano defeated Roderick Strong. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) defeated AR Fox and Rich Swann. Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) defeated ACH. The card also featured the Young Bucks.

October 19th, 2018: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Smokey and the Bandido at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Jeff Cobb defeated WALTER (Gunther) to become the new PWG World Champion. PWG World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) defeated Santana and Ortiz. Timothy Thatcher defeated Brody King. Bandido defeated Rey Fenix. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hechicero. Trevor Lee defeated Darby Allin.

October 19th, 2024: Game Changer Wrestling ran Blood on the Hills 3 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Ciclope vs. Rina Yamashita went to a No Contest in a Death Match.

October 20th, 1948: At the Olympic Auditorium, National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz wrestled American Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match in a Champion vs. Champion match.

October 20th, 2013: Total Nonstop Action Wrestling presented Bound For Glory at the Viejas Arena in San Diego. AJ Styles defeated Bully Ray in a no disqualification match to become the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

October 20th, 2017: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held Night 1 of All Star Weekend 13 at the American Legion Post #308. The Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb and Matthew Riddle) defeated The Lucha Brothers (Fenix and Penta) to become the new PWG World Tag Team Champions. Ricochet defeated WALTER (Gunther).

October 21st, 1936: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion and National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Dean Detton swept Billy Hanson in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 21st, 1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Fred Blassie defeated Little Tokyo (Antonio Inoki) in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 21st, 1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Bernardino Arena. Fred Blassie defeated Pedro Morales in a 2-out-of-3 falls match via forfeit in the final fall.

October 21st, 2006: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Horror Business at the Gym at the Park in La Habra Heights. PWG World Tag Team Champions B-Boy and Super Dragon defeated The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli). Scorpio Sky (with Jade Chung) defeated Matt Sydal. Chris Bosh defeated the Human Tornado (with Candice LeRae). Ronin defeated Shingo Takagi. Rocky Romero defeated TJ Perkins. The card also featured El Generico (Sami Zayn).

October 21st, 2017: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Night 2 of All Star Weekend 13 at the American Legion Post #308. Ricochet defeated Chuck Taylor to become the new PWG World Champion. WALTER (Gunther) defeated Zack Sabre Jr. The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) defeated Mark Haskins and Flash Morgan Webster. Jonah Rock (Bronson Reed) defeated Adam Brooks.

October 22nd,1929: World Heavyweight Champion Gus Sonnenberg was leaving the Los Angeles Athletic Club after a workout where he was accosted by a wrestler named Pete Ladjimi on the corner of 7th and Broadway in an effort to get a match with Sonnenberg. After Sonnenberg told Ladjimi to contact promoter Lou Daro, Ladjimi delivered a headbutt under the chin of Sonnenberg, who would hit his head on the sidewalk and would suffer a laceration to his lip and a bruised nose. Ladjimi, who was connected to Sonnenberg’s rival Jim Londos, was arrested by the police and was later released on a $100 bond.

October 22nd, 1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Diego Coliseum. Buddy Austin defeated Antonio Pugliese. Fred Blassie defeated Karl Gotch. Pedro Morales and Victor Rivera vs. The Blond Brothers (Pat Patterson and Ray Stevens) went to a draw.

October 22nd, 2011: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Steen Wolf at the American Legion Post #308. El Generico (Sami Zayn) defeated Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) in a Ladder Match to become the new PWG World Champion. After the match, the Young Bucks would attack Kevin Steen, leading to the return of Super Dragon. Also on the card, PWG World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) defeated Future Shock (Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly), and Ricochet defeated Chuck Taylor.

October 22nd, 2023: Kitsune Women’s Wrestling made its debut in Los Angeles, CA. Unagi Sayaka defeated Dark Sheik and Tae Honma to become the first Kitsune World Champion. Konami and Willow Nightingale defeated Janai Kai and Mercedes Martinez. Haruka Umesaki defeated Brooke Havok. Risa Sera defeated Billie Starkz. Nicole Savoy defeated Hibiscus Mii. Magenta (Maria and Riko Kawahata) defeated Chikayo Nagashima and Rachael Ellering. Rina Amikura defeated Trish Adora.

SoCal Wrestling History: October 23rd-31st

October 23rd, 1929: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion and American Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Gun Sonnenberg defeated Ed Lewis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 23rd, 1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Vincent Lopez defeated Sandor Szabo.

October 23rd, 1979: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk Jr. defeated Fred Blassie via countout. Pantera Negra defeated Dale Lewis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new NWA United National Champion. Black Gordman defeated Medic 1. Pedro Morales vs. The Great Goliath went to a draw. John Tolos defeated Tony Rocco.

October 23rd, 2002: Revolution Pro presented Pride of the Mask II at the original Frank & Son Collectible Show in the City of Industry. Super Dragon defeated Shogun in a Mask vs. Mask Match.

October 23rd, 2021: Game Changer Wrestling presented War Ready at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Minoru Suzuki defeated Nick Gage. The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark Briscoe) defeated The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) to become the new GCW Tag Team Champions. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne went to a no contest.

October 24th, 1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Mil Mascaras defeated The Great Kojika in a 2-out-of-3 falls match,

October 25th, 1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena. Pedro Morales defeated Lonnie Mayne. Nick Bockwinkel defeated The Mummy. Jack Allen defeated Johnny Vander.

October 25th, 2008: The Young Bucks’ High Risk Wrestling ran at the Upland Sports Arena in Upland. The card saw the Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) defeat The Cutler Brothers (Dustin and Brandon Cutler) to retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship. The card also saw Candice LeRae defeat Watts.

October 25th, 2014: The Alternative Wrestling Show ran at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate. The card saw PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) defeat Los Bandidos (Rico Dynamite and Bad Dude Tito) to become the new AWS Tag Team Champions.

October 26th, 1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Diego Coliseum. WWA World Heavyweight Champion The Destroyer defeated Jesse Ortega in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 27th, 1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz swept The Great Bolo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. NWA International Television Tag Team Champions Gene Kiniski and John Tolos defeated Lord James Blears and Sandor Szabo.

October 27th, 1973: At an NWA Hollywood TV taping at KCOP-TV Studios, Raul Mata and Raul Reyes defeated Colosso Colosetti and Great Yamamoto to become the new NWA Americas Tag Team Champions.

October 27th, 2012: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Failure to Communicate at the American Legion Post #308. El Generico (Sami Zayn) and Kenny Omega defeated The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson).

October 28th, 1936: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion and National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Dean Detton defeated Kimon Kudo.

October 28th, 1954: South Gate Arena promoter Frank Pasquale files a lawsuit against Cal Eaton, Hugh Nichols, Mike J. Hitsch, and Eaton’s son Robert, seeking $500,000 in damages, claiming the group had been operating a monopoly to the exclusion of smaller promoters.

October 28th, 1966: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Mark Lewin defeated Lou Thesz in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new WWA World Heavyweight Champion. El Shereef and Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Luis Hernandez and Pedro Morales to become the new WWA World Tag Team Champions. California State Women’s Champion Lita Marez defeated Johnnie Mae Young. Buddy Austin defeated Haystacks Calhoun. The Destroyer defeated El Mongol.

October 29th, 1930: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. World Heavyweight Champion and American Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Gus Sonnenberg defeated Ed Don George in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 29th, 1999: Xtreme Pro Wrestling presented Halloween in Hell at the Reseda Country Club in Reseda. Damien Steel won a Battle Zone Battle Royal to become the first XPW Champion.

October 29th, 2016: WWE NXT ran a house show at the Rabobank Theater in Bakersfield. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bobby Roode. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Mandy Rose. Samoa Joe defeated No Way Jose.

October 29th, 2022: Game Changer Wrestling presented Hit ‘Em Up 2022 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. GCW Champion Nick Gage defeated Lio Rush. Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Willie Mack. GCW Tag Team Champions Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) defeated The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera). YAMATO defeated Jordan Oliver. Starboy Charlie defeated Juicy Finau in a Steel Cage Match.

October 30th, 1936: Los Angeles promoter Lou Daro writes a letter to New York promoter Jack Pfefer to inform him that he would be handing his business over to his younger brother, Jack Daro.

October 30th, 1946: At the Olympic Auditorium, Enrique Torres defeated Bob Wagner in a 2-out-of-3 falls match in the finals of the California State Wrestling Championship tournament. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion George Becker defeated Tony Martinez.

October 30th, 1981: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Timothy Flowers defeated Jim Duggan. Fishman defeated Perro Aguayo to become the new WWF Light Heavyweight Champion.

October 30th, 2004: The Alliterative Wrestling Show presented Halloween Slaughterhouse at the original Frank & Son Collectible Show location in the City of Industry. Mongol Santino, Kaos, and Supreme defeated Adam Flash, the Messiah, and the Wifebeater in a War Games Elimination Steel Cage Deathmatch.

October 30th, 2010: Mach 1 Wrestling presented Wrath of Con II at Long Beach Comic Con at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach. M1W Heavyweight Champion Willie Mack defeated Christopher Daniels.

October 30th, 2016: WWE NXT ran at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Eric Young and Samoa Joe. Bobby Roode defeated Kota Ibushi.

October 31st, 1934: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion/Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion and New York State Athletic Commission World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos swept Ray Steele in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 31st, 1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Baron Michele Leone vs. Red Berry ended in a double knockout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

October 31st, 1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Don Manoukian and The Destroyer defeated Dick Hutton and Vic Christy. Abe Jacobs and Haystacks Calhoun defeated Karl Von Schober and Sir Alan Garfield to become the WWA International Television Tag Team Champions.

October 31st, 1992: The Tijuana-based World Wrestling Association ran at Cal State Los Angeles in Los Angeles in front of 4,000 fans. Atlantis, El Rayo de Jalisco Jr., and Vampiro Canadiense defeated Cadaver de Ultratumba, Espectro Jr., and Pirata Morgan.

October 31st, 2008: Total Nonstop Action held their first show in California when they held a house show at Citizens Business Bank Arena (now Toyota Arena) in Ontario. AJ Styles defeated Kurt Angle. TNA Tag Team Champions Beer Money Inc. (James Storm and Robert Roode) defeated Team 3D (Brother Ray and Brother Devon). Samoa Joe defeated Christian Cage. TNA Knockouts Champion Awesome Kong defeated Roxxi. LAX (Homicide and Hernandez) defeated The Prince Justice Brotherhood (Curry Man [Christopher Daniels] and Super Eric) [Eric Young]). Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Consequences Creed (Xavier Woods) and Sonjay Dutt.