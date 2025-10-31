Santino Bros. Wrestling – 31 October 2025 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Night of the Human Deathmatch 2025 at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Night of the Human Deathmatch 2025

October 31, 2025

VFW Post #8070

Azusa, CA

Cali Cortez and Inferno Abdul over Jay Lopez Ezequiel Flores

Zokre over El Primohenio

Cameron Gates defeated Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price in a Gauntlet Match

Carma over Simone Williams in a Body Bag Match

Darwin Finch over Michael Revenant in a No Disqualification Match

Chris Nasty, Jordan Cruz, and Big Dick Hoss over Kid Destino and The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley)

D.R.E. over Tyler Bateman

Delilah Doom over Damien Arsenick in a Street Fight

Alec Tomas over Che Cabrera and Slice Boogie in a Triple Threat Deathmatch to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Champion