Santino Bros. Wrestling – 31 October 2025 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling
Night of the Human Deathmatch 2025
October 31, 2025
VFW Post #8070
Azusa, CA
Cali Cortez and Inferno Abdul over Jay Lopez Ezequiel Flores
Zokre over El Primohenio
Cameron Gates defeated Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price in a Gauntlet Match
Cameron Gates over Oscar Manuel Felix
Cameron Gates over Chaz Price
Carma over Simone Williams in a Body Bag Match
Darwin Finch over Michael Revenant in a No Disqualification Match
Chris Nasty, Jordan Cruz, and Big Dick Hoss over Kid Destino and The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley)
D.R.E. over Tyler Bateman
Delilah Doom over Damien Arsenick in a Street Fight
Alec Tomas over Che Cabrera and Slice Boogie in a Triple Threat Deathmatch to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Champion
