World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Monday Night Raw Episode #1692 and WWE Main Event Episode #683
October 27, 2025
Honda Center
Anaheim, CA
Dark Match
Erik over Josh Briggs
Main Event Episode #683
Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa and Otis) over OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price)
Monday Night Raw Episode #1692
Penta vs. Rusev ended in a no-contest in a #1 contender match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Roxanne Perez over Nikki Bella
Boron Breakker over LA Knight
JD McDonagh over Sheamus
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair over Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
