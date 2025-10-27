World Wrestling Entertainment held WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Main Event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Monday Night Raw Episode #1692 and WWE Main Event Episode #683

October 27, 2025

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA

Dark Match

Erik over Josh Briggs

Main Event Episode #683

Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa and Otis) over OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price)

Monday Night Raw Episode #1692

Penta vs. Rusev ended in a no-contest in a #1 contender match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Roxanne Perez over Nikki Bella

Boron Breakker over LA Knight

JD McDonagh over Sheamus

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair over Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship