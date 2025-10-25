Future of Women’s Wrestling – 25 October 2025 – Results

Future of Women’s Wrestling presented Once Upon A Brawl at Bricks Sports Bar in Maywood, CA. Click for results.

Future of Women’s Wrestling

Once Upon A Brawl

October 25, 2025

Bricks Sports Bar

Maywood, CA

Gypsy Mac over Vipress

S.O.S. over Gin Sevani

Jazmin Allure defeated Fallyn Grey via submission to retain the Ladies Night Out Championship

Brooke Havok over Simone Williams and Mylo in a Triple Threat Match

Zyra over Tiffany Nieves in a No Disqualification Match to become the new Future of Women’s Wrestling Champion