Future of Women’s Wrestling – 25 October 2025 – Results

Future of Women’s Wrestling presented Once Upon A Brawl at Bricks Sports Bar in Maywood, CA. Click for results.
Future of Women’s Wrestling
Once Upon A Brawl
October 25, 2025
Bricks Sports Bar
Maywood, CA
Gypsy Mac over Vipress
S.O.S. over Gin Sevani
Jazmin Allure defeated Fallyn Grey via submission to retain the Ladies Night Out Championship
Brooke Havok over Simone Williams and Mylo in a Triple Threat Match
Zyra over Tiffany Nieves in a No Disqualification Match to become the new Future of Women’s Wrestling Champion
