Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling – 24 October 2025 – Results

Winner's Circle Pro Wrestling presented Hell Hath No Fury at the American Legion Post #299 in Chino, CA.

Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling

Hell Hath No Fury

October 24, 2025

American Legion Post #299

Chino, CA

El Primohenio over Fatal, CJ Tino, and Alpha Zo in a Fatal Four Way to become the new Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Pound 4 Pound Champion

Lights, Camera, Faction (Fresco and Watson) over Transcendence (Evan Daniels and Damian Desire) in a Tag Team Marathon Match Qualifier

Zamaya over Kitsune to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship

Ray Rosas over Honest John in an Unsanctioned Loser Leaves Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Match

The Pretty City Express (CLAS and Devin Reno) won the Tag Team Marathon Match to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Order of eliminations:

Jiah Jewell eliminated The Gateway (Cameron Gates and Alec Tomas)

Lights, Camera, Faction (Fresco and Watson) eliminated Jiah Jewell

The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick) eliminated Lights, Camera, Faction (Fresco and Watson)

The Pretty City Express (CLAS and Devin Reno) eliminated The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick)

Jordan Cruz over Raymond Bright

Slice Boogie over Ice Williams to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Championship