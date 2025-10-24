Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling – 24 October 2025 – Results

Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling presented Hell Hath No Fury at the American Legion Post #299 in Chino, CA. Click for results.
Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling
Hell Hath No Fury
October 24, 2025
American Legion Post #299
Chino, CA
El Primohenio over Fatal, CJ Tino, and Alpha Zo in a Fatal Four Way to become the new Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Pound 4 Pound Champion
Lights, Camera, Faction (Fresco and Watson) over Transcendence (Evan Daniels and Damian Desire) in a Tag Team Marathon Match Qualifier
Zamaya over Kitsune to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship
Ray Rosas over Honest John in an Unsanctioned Loser Leaves Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Match
The Pretty City Express (CLAS and Devin Reno) won the Tag Team Marathon Match to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Order of eliminations:
Jiah Jewell eliminated The Gateway (Cameron Gates and Alec Tomas)
Lights, Camera, Faction (Fresco and Watson) eliminated Jiah Jewell
The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick) eliminated Lights, Camera, Faction (Fresco and Watson)
The Pretty City Express (CLAS and Devin Reno) eliminated The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick)
Jordan Cruz over Raymond Bright
Slice Boogie over Ice Williams to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Championship
