House of Lucha – 24 October 2025 – Results

10/24/2025

House of Lucha presented House of Psychos in Stanton, CA.

House of Lucha
House of Psychos
October 24, 2025
Stanton, CA

Eddie Vice, Jakob Axton, and Mikey O’Shea over Zombie 6, Angel Vega, and Eli Emerson

Mike Cheq and Rancho Camacho over Top Z Industries (Nicky Gunz and Big Meat) and Monstars Inc. (Chupababra and Moizilla) in a Three-Way Match to become the new House of Lucha Tag Team Champions

Top Z Industries (Charming Biagio Crescenzo and Chris Nasty) over Lucha Solos (Arkangel Divino and Ultimo Maldito)

Jack Cartwheel over Loco to become the new House of Lucha Heavyweight Champion

Loco over Jack Cartwheel to become the new House of Lucha Heavyweight Champion

Zyra over “Heel Liz” (social media content creator) in a Street Fight

