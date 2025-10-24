House of Lucha – 24 October 2025 – Results

House of Lucha presented House of Psychos in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha

House of Psychos

October 24, 2025

Stanton, CA

Eddie Vice, Jakob Axton, and Mikey O’Shea over Zombie 6, Angel Vega, and Eli Emerson

Mike Cheq and Rancho Camacho over Top Z Industries (Nicky Gunz and Big Meat) and Monstars Inc. (Chupababra and Moizilla) in a Three-Way Match to become the new House of Lucha Tag Team Champions

Top Z Industries (Charming Biagio Crescenzo and Chris Nasty) over Lucha Solos (Arkangel Divino and Ultimo Maldito)

Jack Cartwheel over Loco to become the new House of Lucha Heavyweight Champion

Loco over Jack Cartwheel to become the new House of Lucha Heavyweight Champion

Zyra over “Heel Liz” (social media content creator) in a Street Fight