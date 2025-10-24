House of Lucha presented House of Psychos in Stanton, CA. Click for results.
House of Lucha
House of Psychos
October 24, 2025
Stanton, CA
Eddie Vice, Jakob Axton, and Mikey O’Shea over Zombie 6, Angel Vega, and Eli Emerson
Mike Cheq and Rancho Camacho over Top Z Industries (Nicky Gunz and Big Meat) and Monstars Inc. (Chupababra and Moizilla) in a Three-Way Match to become the new House of Lucha Tag Team Champions
Top Z Industries (Charming Biagio Crescenzo and Chris Nasty) over Lucha Solos (Arkangel Divino and Ultimo Maldito)
Jack Cartwheel over Loco to become the new House of Lucha Heavyweight Champion
Loco over Jack Cartwheel to become the new House of Lucha Heavyweight Champion
Zyra over “Heel Liz” (social media content creator) in a Street Fight
Be the first to comment on "House of Lucha – 24 October 2025 – Results"