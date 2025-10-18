New Tradition Lucha Libre presented NTLL New Regime at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre

NTLL New Regime

October 18, 2025

Transplants Brewing Company

Palmdale, CA

Money Birds (Gigi Rey and Monica Monroe) over Johnnie Robbie and Angie Savage to retain the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Tyler Bateman over Red Spider

Reina Dorada over Lady Lee to retain the NTLL Khutulun Championship

La Familia de Tijuana (Halloween and Hijo de Rey Misterio) over Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) to retain the NTLL Tag Team Championship

Sam Adonis over Bestia 666

Hija De Gatubela over Amira to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship

Vito Fratelli over Hammerstone to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship

