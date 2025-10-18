New Tradition Lucha Libre presented NTLL New Regime at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
NTLL New Regime
October 18, 2025
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA
Money Birds (Gigi Rey and Monica Monroe) over Johnnie Robbie and Angie Savage to retain the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Tyler Bateman over Red Spider
Reina Dorada over Lady Lee to retain the NTLL Khutulun Championship
La Familia de Tijuana (Halloween and Hijo de Rey Misterio) over Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) to retain the NTLL Tag Team Championship
Sam Adonis over Bestia 666
Hija De Gatubela over Amira to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship
Vito Fratelli over Hammerstone to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship
