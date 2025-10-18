New Tradition Lucha Libre – 18 October 2025 – Results

NTLL New RegimeNTLL New Regime

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 10/18/2025

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented NTLL New Regime at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre
NTLL New Regime
October 18, 2025
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA

Money Birds (Gigi Rey and Monica Monroe) over Johnnie Robbie and Angie Savage to retain the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Tyler Bateman over Red Spider

Reina Dorada over Lady Lee to retain the NTLL Khutulun Championship

La Familia de Tijuana (Halloween and Hijo de Rey Misterio) over Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) to retain the NTLL Tag Team Championship

Sam Adonis over Bestia 666

Hija De Gatubela over Amira to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship

Vito Fratelli over Hammerstone to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "New Tradition Lucha Libre – 18 October 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.