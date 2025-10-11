Flesh Wound Features – 11 October 2025 – Results

Flesh Wound Features presented Last Tournament on the Left at MetroFlex Gym in Hawaiian Gardens, CA. Click for results.
Flesh Wound Features
Last Tournament on the Left
October 11, 22025
MetroFlex Gym
Hawaiian Gardens, CA
The Body over Guy Cool in a Sleepaway Camp Death Match to advance to the semi-finals of the Last Tournament on the Left
Michael Krueger over Jimmy Controversy in a Maniax Death Match to advance to the semi-finals of the Last Tournament on the Left
Fern Owens over The Insaniac and the Human Tornado in a Triple Threat Tromaville Death Match to advance to the semi-finals of the Last Tournament on the Left
Sage Sin Supreme over BC Killer in a Texas Weekwhacker (sic) Massacre Death Match to advance to the semi-finals of the Last Tournament on the Left
JD Horror over Hex in a Re-Animator Death Match to retain the Best of the West Wrestling West Coast Championship
Michael Krueger over The Body in a We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Death Match to advance to the finals of the Last Tournament on the Left
Sage Sin Supreme over Fern Owens in a House of 10,000 Thumbtacks Death Match to advance to the semi-finals of the Last Tournament on the Left
Michael Krueger over Sage Sin Supreme in a Tear Your Soul Apart Death Match to win the Last Tournament on the Left and to become the new Flesh Wound Features Grindhouse Champion
