Zara Zakher has announced that her WWE Independent Development (WWE ID) contract has expired and that she will be taking a “step back” from professional wrestling.

Zakher, who signed with the WWE ID program last year, made the announcement this afternoon through a statement on her social media accounts. Along with the announcement of her contract expiring, Zakher also announced she would be taking a “step back” from wrestling and is not sure when she’ll be back.

“As of today, my contract with WWE ID has expired, and I’ll be taking a step back from wrestling. I’m so grateful for all the people I’ve met and everyone who’s supported me. I don’t know if or when I’ll be back, but I’m hopeful for the future. ??”

Zara Zakher made her professional wrestling debut on January 7th, 2023, after training at the Level Up Pro Wrestling School in San Diego, CA.

On February 10th, 2024, Zakher made her debut in Japan for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. She would later compete in TJPW’s annual Tokyo Princess Cup, where she reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Zakher has also appeared at West Coast Pro Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and numerous promotions throughout the Western United States.

On August 1st, 2025, in Rutherford, New Jersey, Zakher took part in a Three-Way Match at an ID Showcase card presented by Game Changer Wrestling to crown the first WWE ID Women’s Champion. She went against Zayda Steel and Kylie Rae. Kylie Rae would end up winning the match to become the first champion.

News of Zakher’s departure from WWE ID also follows the news of fellow female WWE ID prospects Zayda Steel and inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion Kylie Rae announced that they were also departing from the WWE ID program after their contracts also expired this week.

WWE ID was formed last year by WWE Creative Consultant and Talent Scout Gabe Sapolsky and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque to create a developmental program that partnered with several wrestling schools and promotions to provide a pathway for aspiring professional wrestlers to the WWE.

The program had been previously affiliated with Rikishi’s Sun Valley-based KnokX Pro Academy. The affiliation was later terminated following the Raja Jackson incident.