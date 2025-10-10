Santino Bros. Wrestling – 10 October 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 10/10/2025

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Fight Night at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling
Fight Night
October 10, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA

Trish Adora over Johnnie Robbie

Chris Nasty and Jordan Cruz over Kid Destino and Lucas Riley

Darwin Finch over Tyler Bateman

Che Cabrera over Fidel Bravo

Carma vs. Lunith Stray ended in a No Contest after interference from Simone Williams

Dom Kubrick over Rob Shit to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship

Slice Boogie vs. Alec Tomas ended in a No Contest after interference from Che Cabrera and Damien Arsenick

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "Santino Bros. Wrestling – 10 October 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.