Santino Bros. Wrestling – 10 October 2025 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Fight Night at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Fight Night

October 10, 2025

VFW Post 8070

Azusa, CA

Trish Adora over Johnnie Robbie

Chris Nasty and Jordan Cruz over Kid Destino and Lucas Riley

Darwin Finch over Tyler Bateman

Che Cabrera over Fidel Bravo

Carma vs. Lunith Stray ended in a No Contest after interference from Simone Williams

Dom Kubrick over Rob Shit to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship

Slice Boogie vs. Alec Tomas ended in a No Contest after interference from Che Cabrera and Damien Arsenick