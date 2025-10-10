Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Fight Night at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.
Santino Bros. Wrestling
Fight Night
October 10, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA
Trish Adora over Johnnie Robbie
Chris Nasty and Jordan Cruz over Kid Destino and Lucas Riley
Darwin Finch over Tyler Bateman
Che Cabrera over Fidel Bravo
Carma vs. Lunith Stray ended in a No Contest after interference from Simone Williams
Dom Kubrick over Rob Shit to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship
Slice Boogie vs. Alec Tomas ended in a No Contest after interference from Che Cabrera and Damien Arsenick
Be the first to comment on "Santino Bros. Wrestling – 10 October 2025 – Results"