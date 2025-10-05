East Los Lucha presented Lucha De Los Muertos at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
East Los Lucha
Lucha De Los Muertos
October 5, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
JKM over DJ Palmer
La Sangre Nueva (Chaz Price, Jay Lopez, and Marco Montana) over El Mexica, Kid Destino, and Adrian Rain
Chris Nasty over Dante King to become the #1 contender for the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship
Koto Hiro over Raymond Bright
Micro Man over Red Spider
Gypsy Mac over Amazona, Carma, Auntie Hydie, S.O.S., and Delilah Doom in a Reina de la Jaula (Queen of the Cage) Match to retain the East Los Lucha Women’s Championship
Order of entry
Amazona
Carma
Auntie Hydie
S.O.S.
Delilah Doom
Gypsy Mac
Order of elimination
S.O.S. by Auntie Hydie
Amazona by Gypsy Mac
Auntie Hydie by Carma
Carma by Gypsy Mac
Delilah Doom by Gypsy Mac via cage escape
Jai Vidal over Oscar Maniel Felix in a Jaula de la Muerte (Cage of Death) Match to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship
Koto Hiro over Jai Vidal to become the new East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Champion in a Cage Match
Vito Fratelli over Doble Cara and Rey Horus in a Cage Match to become the new East Los Lucha Heavyweight Champion
