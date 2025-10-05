East Los Lucha – 5 October 2025 – Results

Lucha De Los Muertos

East Los Lucha presented Lucha De Los Muertos at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

East Los Lucha
Lucha De Los Muertos
October 5, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

JKM over DJ Palmer

La Sangre Nueva (Chaz Price, Jay Lopez, and Marco Montana) over El Mexica, Kid Destino, and Adrian Rain

Chris Nasty over Dante King to become the #1 contender for the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship

Koto Hiro over Raymond Bright

Micro Man over Red Spider

Gypsy Mac over Amazona, Carma, Auntie Hydie, S.O.S., and Delilah Doom in a Reina de la Jaula (Queen of the Cage) Match to retain the East Los Lucha Women’s Championship
Order of entry
Amazona
Carma
Auntie Hydie
S.O.S.
Delilah Doom
Gypsy Mac

Order of elimination
S.O.S. by Auntie Hydie
Amazona by Gypsy Mac
Auntie Hydie by Carma
Carma by Gypsy Mac
Delilah Doom by Gypsy Mac via cage escape

Jai Vidal over Oscar Maniel Felix in a Jaula de la Muerte (Cage of Death) Match to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship

Koto Hiro over Jai Vidal to become the new East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Champion in a Cage Match

Vito Fratelli over Doble Cara and Rey Horus in a Cage Match to become the new East Los Lucha Heavyweight Champion

