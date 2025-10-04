Major League Wrestling presented MLW Slaughterhouse 2025 at Thunder Studios in Long Beach. Click for results and spoilers.

Major League Wrestling

MLW Slaughterhouse 2025

October 4, 2025

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, CA

Streamed on YouTube

MLW Slaughterhouse

Mads Krule Krugger over Matthew Justice, Brock Anderson, CW Anderson, Mr. Thomas, and Chris Adonis in a Chamber of Horrors Match to retain the MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Volador Jr. over Star Jr. to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025

Satoshi Kojima over Bishop Dyer to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025

Austin Aries over Paul London to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025

Matt Riddle over Alexander Hammerstone to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025

Shoko Nakajima over HIMAWARI to retain the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Mistico over Ultimo Guerrero to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025

Symphony of Horror Spoilers (Airing October 25th)

Blue Panther over Atlantis and Rugido in a Triple Threat Match to retain the MLW National Openweight Championship

Shotzi Blackheart over Brittnie Brooks

Diego Hill over Okumura, Stigma, Magnus, and Ikuro Kwon in a Scramble Match

Matt Riddle and Mads Krule Krugger defeated The Skyscrapers (Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer) via disqualification. The Skyscrapers retain the MLW Tag Team Championship

Templario over Virus to retain the MLW World Middleweight Championship

Volador Jr. over Satoshi Kojima to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025

Mistico over Austin Aries to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025

