Major League Wrestling – 4 October 2025 – Results

Major League Wrestling presented MLW Slaughterhouse 2025 at Thunder Studios in Long Beach. Click for results and spoilers.
Major League Wrestling
Slaughterhouse 2025
October 4, 2025
Thunder Studios
Long Beach, CA
MLW Slaughterhouse
Mads Krule Krugger over Matthew Justice, Brock Anderson, CW Anderson, Mr. Thomas, and Chris Adonis in a Chamber of Horrors Match to retain the MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Volador Jr. over Star Jr. to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025
Satoshi Kojima over Bishop Dyer to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025
Austin Aries over Paul London to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025
Matt Riddle over Alexander Hammerstone to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025
Shoko Nakajima over HIMAWARI to retain the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Mistico over Ultimo Guerrero to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025
Symphony of Horror Spoiler(Airing October 25th)
Blue Panther over Atlantis and Rugido in a Triple Threat Match to retain the MLW National Openweight Championship
Shotzi Blackheart over Brittnie Brooks
Diego Hill over Okumura, Stigma, and Ikuro Kwon in a Four-Way Scramble Match
Matt Riddle and Mads Krule Krugger defeated The Skyscrapers (Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer) via disqualification. The Skyscrapers retain the MLW Tag Team Championship
Templario over Virus to retain the MLW World Middleweight Championship
Mistico over Austin Aries to advance in the MLW Opera Cup 2025
