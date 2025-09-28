Primal Pro Wrestling – 28 September 2025 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling presented Primal Rage in National City, CA. Click for results.
Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
September 28, 2025
National City, CA
Latino Warfare (Gustavo Perez and Javi Baja) over Primal Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Pumpline (Antonio Rivers and Boa Silva) via disqualification. The Pumpline retain the titles.
Yassin Khan over Cameron August
Rebel Storm and Robin Shaw over Jesus Garcia and Xander Philips
Jake Maze over Comet Fioro, El Mexica, Griz, and Owen Payne in a Scramble Match
Frankie Flaco over Joey Lancaster via disqualification in a Primal Pro Wrestling Championship #1 Contender Match
J2 Mattioli and Michael Hopkins over Jeremiah Fresh and Tariq Tarvos
