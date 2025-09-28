Primal Pro Wrestling – 28 September 2025 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling presented Primal Rage in National City, CA. Click for results.

Primal Pro Wrestling

Primal Rage

September 28, 2025

National City, CA

Latino Warfare (Gustavo Perez and Javi Baja) over Primal Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Pumpline (Antonio Rivers and Boa Silva) via disqualification. The Pumpline retain the titles.

Yassin Khan over Cameron August

Rebel Storm and Robin Shaw over Jesus Garcia and Xander Philips

Jake Maze over Comet Fioro, El Mexica, Griz, and Owen Payne in a Scramble Match

Frankie Flaco over Joey Lancaster via disqualification in a Primal Pro Wrestling Championship #1 Contender Match

J2 Mattioli and Michael Hopkins over Jeremiah Fresh and Tariq Tarvos