Rising Star Wrestling – 27 September 2025 – Results

Rising Star Wrestling
La Traviesa in National City
September 27, 2025
National City, CA

Antonio Rivers over JT Thorne via submission

Jake Maze over Robin Shaw

Boa Silva over Yassin Khan via technical submission

Jeremiah Fresh, Tariq Tarvos, and Cameron Gates over Aguila, Bamboo, and El Mexica

Johnnie Robbie over Miko Alana

Chris Nasty over Andrew Cass

J2 Mattioli over Stanley Logan to win the vacant Rising Star All Star Championship

