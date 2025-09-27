Rising Star Wrestling – 27 September 2025 – Results

Rising Star Wrestling presented La Traviesa in National City in National City, CA. Click for results.
Rising Star Wrestling
La Traviesa in National City
September 27, 2025
National City, CA
Antonio Rivers over JT Thorne via submission
Jake Maze over Robin Shaw
Boa Silva over Yassin Khan via technical submission
Jeremiah Fresh, Tariq Tarvos, and Cameron Gates over Aguila, Bamboo, and El Mexica
Johnnie Robbie over Miko Alana
Chris Nasty over Andrew Cass
J2 Mattioli over Stanley Logan to win the vacant Rising Star All Star Championship
