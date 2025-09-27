Rising Star Wrestling – 27 September 2025 – Results

Rising Star Wrestling presented La Traviesa in National City in National City, CA. Click for results.

Rising Star Wrestling

La Traviesa in National City

September 27, 2025

National City, CA

Antonio Rivers over JT Thorne via submission

Jake Maze over Robin Shaw

Boa Silva over Yassin Khan via technical submission

Jeremiah Fresh, Tariq Tarvos, and Cameron Gates over Aguila, Bamboo, and El Mexica

Johnnie Robbie over Miko Alana

Chris Nasty over Andrew Cass

J2 Mattioli over Stanley Logan to win the vacant Rising Star All Star Championship