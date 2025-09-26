House of Lucha – 26 September 2025 – Results

House of Lucha presented Backyard Boogie 2: Gangsta Party in Stanton, CA. Click for results.
House of Lucha
Backyard Boogie 2: Gangsta Party
September 26, 2025
Stanton, CA
SoCal Crazy over Nicky Gunz
Zombie 6 over Ray Rosas
Skalibur over Kamik-C and Fatal in a Three-Way Match
Top Z Industries (Chris Nasty and Charming Biagio Crescenzo) over The Pumpline (Antonio Rivers and Boa Silva)
Eddie Vice, Jakob Axton, and Mikey O’Shea over Monstars Inc. (Moizilla and Chupacabra) and Tigre Del Fuego
Mike Cheq, Rancho Camacho, and Loco over Top Z Industries (Zyra and Big Meat) and Carlito
