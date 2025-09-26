House of Lucha – 26 September 2025 – Results

House of Lucha presented Backyard Boogie 2: Gangsta Party in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha

Backyard Boogie 2: Gangsta Party

September 26, 2025

Stanton, CA

SoCal Crazy over Nicky Gunz

Zombie 6 over Ray Rosas

Skalibur over Kamik-C and Fatal in a Three-Way Match

Top Z Industries (Chris Nasty and Charming Biagio Crescenzo) over The Pumpline (Antonio Rivers and Boa Silva)

Eddie Vice, Jakob Axton, and Mikey O’Shea over Monstars Inc. (Moizilla and Chupacabra) and Tigre Del Fuego

Mike Cheq, Rancho Camacho, and Loco over Top Z Industries (Zyra and Big Meat) and Carlito