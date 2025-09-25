Santino Bros. Wrestling – 25 September 2025 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Fight Night at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling
Fight Night
September 25, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA

GT Maestro over Shangai

CGK (Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price) over Cameron Gates in a Handicap Match

Chris Nasty over Red Williams

Raunchy Rico over El Primohenio

Dom Kubrick over Kid Destino to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Inner-City Championship

Gin Sevani over Lunith Stray

Che Cabrera over Alec Tomas to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Champion

