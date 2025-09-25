Santino Bros. Wrestling – 25 September 2025 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Fight Night at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.
Santino Bros. Wrestling
Fight Night
September 25, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA
GT Maestro over Shangai
CGK (Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price) over Cameron Gates in a Handicap Match
Chris Nasty over Red Williams
Raunchy Rico over El Primohenio
Dom Kubrick over Kid Destino to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Inner-City Championship
Gin Sevani over Lunith Stray
Che Cabrera over Alec Tomas to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Champion
