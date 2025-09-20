Ruthless Pro Wrestling – 20 September 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 09/20/2025

Ruthless Pro Wrestling presented Bleed For The Cause at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

Ruthless Pro Wrestling
Bleed For The Cause
September 20, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

Eric Dillinger defeated Rob Shit in a Deathmatch to retain the Ruthless Pro Wrestling Championship

Eric Ryan over Jake Crist in a Deathmatch

Hoodfoot over BC Killer in a Deathmatch

Bobby Beverly over Sage Sin in a Deathmatch to retain the Ruthless Pro Wrestling Kamikaze Championship

Masada over Casanova Valentine in a Deathmatch

Masada over Dave Reckoning, Eric Ryan, and Hoodfoot in a Four-Way Deathmatch to win the Bleed For The Cause Championship

Jack Harrop over Iceman in a Typhoon of 1,000 Tubes Deathmatch

