New Tradition Lucha Libre – 20 September 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented NTLL Wargames at the Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, CA. Click for results.

September 20, 2025

Team Gatubela (Gatubela, Reina Dorada, Janai Kai, and Jazmin Allure) over Team Lady Lee (Lay Lee, Lady Pink, Kiah Dream, and Zyra) in a War Games Match with Reina Dorada becoming the new NTLL Khutulun Champion and Gatubela retaining the NTLL Women’s Championship.

Raymond Bright over Dom Kubrick

Sin Limite over Vega to retain the NTLL Antelope Valley Championship

La Familia de Tijuana (Hijo de Rey Misterio and Halloween) over Lucha Solos (Ultimo Maldito and Arcangel Divino), Red Bat, Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña), and Che Cabrera and El Mexica to become the new NTLL Tag Team Champions

Ciclon Ramirez Jr. over Latigo Blanco in a Mask vs. Hair Match to win Latigo Blanco’s hair

Team Vito (Vito Fratelli, G-Sharpe, Chandler Hopkins, Ty Ray, and Diamante Azul) over Team Hammerstone (Alexander Hammerstone, Sam Adonis, TJ Perkins, Hijo de Dos Caras, and J2 Mattioli) in a War Games Match, with Vito Fratelli becoming the new NTLL Heavyweight Champion