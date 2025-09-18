Raja Jackson has been arrested for his attack on Knokx Pro wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith.

According to TMZ, Raja Jackson was arrested this morning on a felony charge. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

The incident took place at a Knokx Pro Entertainment event on August 23rd, held at the Knokx Pro Academy in Sun Valley, CA. Jackson, who is the son of professional MMA fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, had been live-streaming his visit to the show on Kick, where he was invited backstage by a wrestler who performed under the name “AJ Mana,” his friend and training partner.

As Jackson was being introduced to several members of the Knokx Pro staff and roster, he was approached by Stuart Smith. The two had a quick exchange before Smith crushed a can over Jackson’s head, causing the exchange to become heated. Nearby onlookers, including Knokx Pro trainer and CEO Reno Anoa?i, quickly intervened in the situation and began to de-escalate the matter. Smith would then apologize to Jackson and stated that he assumed there was a worked-angle going on due to Jackson having a camera person streaming the entire thing.

Following the incident, Anoa?i, who wrestles as Black Pearl, stated that the matter could be turned into an angle later in the night where Jackson would run into the ring during Smith’s match and attack him. Jackson and Smith would agree to this, and a plan to have Jackson run in and get revenge on Smith was put into place.

After the conversation, the wrestler known as “AJ Mana” pulled Jackson inside the venue and instructed Jackson to get his “receipt” on Smith. The performer known as “AJ Mana” would later claim on several podcasts that he was speaking “in character” and has denied instructing Jackson to deliberately hurt Smith.

Jackson would later be seated front row during the show. As the show was taking place, Jackson had been interacting with his stream’s chat and stated that he had been planning to get revenge on Smith. He would also reiterate that he was going to hit Smith with a legitimate punch.

During Smith’s match, Jackson, who is a trained fighter and not involved in the professional wrestling business, did his scheduled run-in angle, where he went on to slam Smith with a high crotch, single-leg takedown, and follow up with nearly two dozen punches. Numerous wrestlers from the Knokx Pro locker room would run in and stop the attack. Following the incident, Jackson, with blood stains on his shirt, left the venue. Later in his stream, Jackson had been informed by AJ Mana that Smith was “flatlined.”

Smith would end up receiving medical attention and was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for extensive injuries, including the loss of numerous teeth due to a fracture to his maxilla bone.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for Smith and has raised over $220,000.

Following the incident, several Knokx Pro wrestlers had left the school and promotion. Knokx Pro also ended up losing its status as a WWE ID-affiliated school.

Update: TMZ has reported that Jackson bonded out of jail overnight.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored for updates as this story develops.