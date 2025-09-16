Major League Wrestling will make its return to Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, October 4th for MLW Slaughterhouse 2025.

MLW Slaughterhouse is currently set to feature a 2025 Opera Cup Quarterfinals Match between the 2024 Opera Cup Winner, Místico, and the current MLW Openweight Champion, Último Guerrero.

Místico advanced in the 2025 Opera Cup after defeating Ikuro Kwon earlier this year in a first-round tournament match at MLW Blood & Thunder 2025 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York on June 26th.

Último Guerrero advanced in the 2025 Opera Cup after defeating Esfinge in a first-round tournament match at MLW Fightland 2025 on September 13th in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Major League Wrestling has also announced that MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Shoko Nakajima will defend the title against Himawari at MLW Slaughterhouse in Long Beach.

The match will be Shoko Nakajima’s third title defense since she defeated Delmi Exo to win the championship at MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5th, 2025 in Long Beach.

MLW Slaughterhouse is also slated to feature Shotzi Blackheart, Matt Riddle, Blue Panther, Satoshi Kojima, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Mads Krule Krügger, MLW World Tag Team Champions Donvan Dijak and Bisoph Dyer (formerly known as Baron Corbin), and more.

Major League Wrestling’s Slaughterhouse takes place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA on October 4th, 2025, with a special bell time of 6:25 PM. Thunder Studios is located at 20434 South Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90810.

Tickets for MLW Slaughterhouse are available now at MLWLA.com.

MLW Slaughterhouse is also slated to be streamed live on MLW’s official YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for updates, and be sure to check out our events page for the latest information on upcoming professional wrestling events in Southern California.