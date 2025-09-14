Primal Pro Wrestling – 14 September 2025 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling presented Primal Rage in National City, CA. Click for results.
Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
September 14, 2025
Primal Pro Wrestling School
National City, CA
Jesus Garcia over Cameron August to retain the Primal Pro Coastal Championship
Frankie Flaco over Bucio and Draven Silvera in a Triple Threat Match
Yassin Khan over Travis 3000
Jeremiah Fresh and Tariq Tarvos over G4 and Tu Thang
Michael Hopkins over Stanley Logan
Joey Lancaster over Jake Redondo via disqualification. Redondo retains the Primal Pro Wrestling Championship
