Primal Pro Wrestling – 14 September 2025 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling presented Primal Rage in National City, CA. Click for results.

Primal Pro Wrestling

Primal Rage

September 14, 2025

Primal Pro Wrestling School

National City, CA

Jesus Garcia over Cameron August to retain the Primal Pro Coastal Championship

Frankie Flaco over Bucio and Draven Silvera in a Triple Threat Match

Yassin Khan over Travis 3000

Jeremiah Fresh and Tariq Tarvos over G4 and Tu Thang

Michael Hopkins over Stanley Logan

Joey Lancaster over Jake Redondo via disqualification. Redondo retains the Primal Pro Wrestling Championship