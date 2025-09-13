Rival Pro Wrestling – 13 September 2025 – Results

Rival Pro Wrestling presented H8te It Or Love It at the American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for results.

Rival Pro Wrestling

H8te It Or Love It

September 13, 2025

American Legion Post #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Mylo over Brittnie Brooks to become the first-ever Rival Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion

El Primohenio over Zokre

Cameron Gates over El Mexica in a Rival Rules Match

Slice Boogie over Titus Alexander and Jack Cartwheel in a Triple Threat Match to become the #1 Contender for the Rival Pro Wrestling Championship

Johnnie Robbie over Shane Haste

Royce Isaacs over The Butcher