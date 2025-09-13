Rival Pro Wrestling – 13 September 2025 – Results

Rival Pro Wrestling presented H8te It Or Love It at the American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for results.
Rival Pro Wrestling
H8te It Or Love It
September 13, 2025
American Legion Post #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Mylo over Brittnie Brooks to become the first-ever Rival Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion
El Primohenio over Zokre
Cameron Gates over El Mexica in a Rival Rules Match
Slice Boogie over Titus Alexander and Jack Cartwheel in a Triple Threat Match to become the #1 Contender for the Rival Pro Wrestling Championship
Johnnie Robbie over Shane Haste
Royce Isaacs over The Butcher
