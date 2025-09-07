FMLS Lucha Libre – 7 September 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 09/07/2025

FMLS Lucha Libre ran at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

FMLS Lucha Libre
September 7, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

Corazon over Tony Navarro

Inferno Abdul and Iseah Bronson over LiveDanger (LiveWire Charlie and Danger Ross)

Lady Lee over Malefica

Enigma Jr. over Kamik-C and Skalibur in a Triple Threat Match

Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar over Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr. in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match
1st Fall: Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr. over Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar
2nd Fall: Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar over Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr.
3rd Fall: Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar over Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "FMLS Lucha Libre – 7 September 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.