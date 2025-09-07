FMLS Lucha Libre – 7 September 2025 – Results

FMLS Lucha Libre ran at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
FMLS Lucha Libre
September 7, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
Corazon over Tony Navarro
Inferno Abdul and Iseah Bronson over LiveDanger (LiveWire Charlie and Danger Ross)
Lady Lee over Malefica
Enigma Jr. over Kamik-C and Skalibur in a Triple Threat Match
Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar over Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr. in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match
1st Fall: Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr. over Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar
2nd Fall: Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar over Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr.
3rd Fall: Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar over Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr.
