FMLS Lucha Libre – 7 September 2025 – Results

FMLS Lucha Libre ran at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

FMLS Lucha Libre

September 7, 2025

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

Corazon over Tony Navarro

Inferno Abdul and Iseah Bronson over LiveDanger (LiveWire Charlie and Danger Ross)

Lady Lee over Malefica

Enigma Jr. over Kamik-C and Skalibur in a Triple Threat Match

Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar over Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr. in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

1st Fall: Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr. over Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar

2nd Fall: Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar over Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr.

3rd Fall: Santo Jr. and Gran Jaguar over Vito Fratelli and Angel Blanco Jr.