PrideStyle Pro Wrestling – 6 September 2025 – Results

PrideStyle Pro Wrestling presented Good Vibes Only at 1835 Studios in San Diego.

PrideStyle Pro Wrestling
Good Vibes Only
September 6, 2025
1835 Studios
San Diego, CA

Xander Philips over Taylor Kingsley and Moxxi Strokes in a Triple Threat Match

Taniya over Can’t Stop Jamal

Rebel Storm over Nic Zander

Los Suavecitos (Adrian Quest, Ricky Gee, Danny Rose, and Johnnie Robbie) over Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña), Tyler Bateman, and Bryn Thorne

Z-Sharpe (G-Sharpe and Zara Zahker) over Fatal and Zyra

Flips over Lazarus in a San Diego Street Fight

Chris Nasty over Jordan Cruz to retain the PrideStyle Championship

