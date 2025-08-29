House of Lucha – 29 August 2025 – Results

Lil’ Cholo’s House of Lucha presented Summer Nights in Stanton, CA. Click for results.
House of Lucha
Summer Nights
August 29, 2025
Stanton, CA
Zombie 6 and Nina over Gypsy Mac and Chris Nasty
Jakob Axton over Eddie Vice
Mike Cheq over Nicky Gunz
Brandon Cutler over Charming Biagio Crescenzo
Monstars Inc. (Moizilla and El Chupacabra) over The Pumpline (Antonio Rivers and Boa Silva) to retain the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship
Rancho Camacho over Joey Lancaster, Jake Redondo, and Tigre Del Fuego in a 4-Way Match
Loco over Zyra in a Steel Cage Match to retain the House of Lucha Championship
Loco over Jakob Axton in a Steel Cage Match to retain the House of Lucha Championship
