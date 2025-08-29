House of Lucha – 29 August 2025 – Results

Lil’ Cholo’s House of Lucha presented Summer Nights in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha

Summer Nights

August 29, 2025

Stanton, CA

Zombie 6 and Nina over Gypsy Mac and Chris Nasty

Jakob Axton over Eddie Vice

Mike Cheq over Nicky Gunz

Brandon Cutler over Charming Biagio Crescenzo

Monstars Inc. (Moizilla and El Chupacabra) over The Pumpline (Antonio Rivers and Boa Silva) to retain the House of Lucha Tag Team Championship

Rancho Camacho over Joey Lancaster, Jake Redondo, and Tigre Del Fuego in a 4-Way Match

Loco over Zyra in a Steel Cage Match to retain the House of Lucha Championship

Loco over Jakob Axton in a Steel Cage Match to retain the House of Lucha Championship