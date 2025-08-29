Santino Bros. Wrestling presented the 2025 LA Rumble at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.
Santino Bros. Wrestling
2025 LA Rumble
August 29th, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA
Streamed live on TrillerTV+
Dom Kubrick over Lucas Riley via submission to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Champion
Simone Williams over Carma
Tyler Bateman over Delilah Doom
Alec Tomas over Raunchy Rico to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
Che Cabrera won the 2025 LA Rumble
Order of entry
1. Cameron Gates
2. Bad Dude Tito
3. Sean Black
4. Oscar Manuel Felix
5. Jay Lopez
6. Chaz Price
7. Red Williams
8. Insane Dane Burns
9. Cali Cortez
10. Juli Montaña
11. The Green Ghost (Darwin Finch)
12. Jordan Cruz
13. El Primohenio
14. Gin Sevani
15. Lunith Stray
16. DJ Palmer
17. Kid Destino
18. Ro Montaña
19. Big Dick Hoss
20. Che Cabrera
21. Shangai
22. Ruby Raze
23. Inferno Abdul
24. Richie Coy
25. Adrian Quest
26. Damien Arsenick
27. Fidel Bravo
28. Ezequiel Flores
29. Zokre
30. Chris Nasty
Order of elimination
1. Jay Lopez by Bad Dude Tito 2. Sean Black by Jordan Cruz 3. Red Williams by Jordan Cruz 4. Insane Dane Burns by The Green Ghost 5. Cali Cortez by Jordan Cruz 6. DJ Palmer by Ro Montaña 7. Chaz Price by Oscar Manuel Felix 8. Oscar Manuel Felix by Cameron Gates 9. Gin Sevani by Big Dick Hoss 10. Lunith Stray by Big Dick Hoss 11. Kid Destino by El Primohenio 12. El Primohenio by The Green Ghost 13. The Green Ghost by Big Dick Hoss 14. Juli Montaña by Che Cabrera 15. Ro Montaña by Bad Dude Tito 16. Shangai by Ruby Raze 17. Inferno Abdul by Adrian Quest 18. Damien Arsenick via interference by Delilah Doom 19. Adrian Quest by Ruby Raze 20. Ruby Raze by Big Dick Hoss 21. Ezequiel Flores by Bad Dude Tito 22. Richie Coy by Zokre 23. Fidel Bravo by Che Cabrera 24. Jordan Cruz by Bad Dude Tito 25. Cameron Gates by Chris Nasty 26. Zokre by Chris Nasty 27. Chris Nasty by Big Dick Hoss 28. Big Dick Hoss by Bad Dude Tito 29. Bad Dude Tito by Che Cabrera
