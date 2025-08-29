Santino Bros. Wrestling presented the 2025 LA Rumble at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

2025 LA Rumble

August 29th, 2025

VFW Post 8070

Azusa, CA

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

Dom Kubrick over Lucas Riley via submission to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Champion

Simone Williams over Carma

Tyler Bateman over Delilah Doom

Alec Tomas over Raunchy Rico to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

Che Cabrera won the 2025 LA Rumble

Order of entry

1. Cameron Gates

2. Bad Dude Tito

3. Sean Black

4. Oscar Manuel Felix

5. Jay Lopez

6. Chaz Price

7. Red Williams

8. Insane Dane Burns

9. Cali Cortez

10. Juli Montaña

11. The Green Ghost (Darwin Finch)

12. Jordan Cruz

13. El Primohenio

14. Gin Sevani

15. Lunith Stray

16. DJ Palmer

17. Kid Destino

18. Ro Montaña

19. Big Dick Hoss

20. Che Cabrera

21. Shangai

22. Ruby Raze

23. Inferno Abdul

24. Richie Coy

25. Adrian Quest

26. Damien Arsenick

27. Fidel Bravo

28. Ezequiel Flores

29. Zokre

30. Chris Nasty

Order of elimination

1. Jay Lopez by Bad Dude Tito 2. Sean Black by Jordan Cruz 3. Red Williams by Jordan Cruz 4. Insane Dane Burns by The Green Ghost 5. Cali Cortez by Jordan Cruz 6. DJ Palmer by Ro Montaña 7. Chaz Price by Oscar Manuel Felix 8. Oscar Manuel Felix by Cameron Gates 9. Gin Sevani by Big Dick Hoss 10. Lunith Stray by Big Dick Hoss 11. Kid Destino by El Primohenio 12. El Primohenio by The Green Ghost 13. The Green Ghost by Big Dick Hoss 14. Juli Montaña by Che Cabrera 15. Ro Montaña by Bad Dude Tito 16. Shangai by Ruby Raze 17. Inferno Abdul by Adrian Quest 18. Damien Arsenick via interference by Delilah Doom 19. Adrian Quest by Ruby Raze 20. Ruby Raze by Big Dick Hoss 21. Ezequiel Flores by Bad Dude Tito 22. Richie Coy by Zokre 23. Fidel Bravo by Che Cabrera 24. Jordan Cruz by Bad Dude Tito 25. Cameron Gates by Chris Nasty 26. Zokre by Chris Nasty 27. Chris Nasty by Big Dick Hoss 28. Big Dick Hoss by Bad Dude Tito 29. Bad Dude Tito by Che Cabrera