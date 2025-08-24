East Los Lucha – 24 August 2025 – Results

East Los Lucha presented Lucha Block Party 3 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
East Los Lucha
Lucha Block Party 3
August 24, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
Adrian Rain over Wicked
La Sangre Nueva (Red Spider and Marco Montana) over El Catrin 1 and El Catrin 2
Delilah Doom over Barbie Boo via submission
The Family (Vito Fratelli, Inferno Abdul, and Dante King) over Alec Tomas and Platonic Romance (Damian Desire and Richie Coy)
Gypsy Mac over Lady Pink to retain the East Los Lucha Women’s Championship
Jai Vidal over Oscar Manuel Felix to become the new East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Champion
Doble Cara vs. Rey Horus ended in a No Contest. Doble Cara retains the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship
Koto Hiro over Hoss Hogg, Chris Nasty, Biagio Crescenzo, Raymond Bright, JKM, and Chaz Price in a Ladder Match
