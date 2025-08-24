East Los Lucha – 24 August 2025 – Results

East Los Lucha presented Lucha Block Party 3 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

East Los Lucha

Lucha Block Party 3

August 24, 2025

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

Adrian Rain over Wicked

La Sangre Nueva (Red Spider and Marco Montana) over El Catrin 1 and El Catrin 2

Delilah Doom over Barbie Boo via submission

The Family (Vito Fratelli, Inferno Abdul, and Dante King) over Alec Tomas and Platonic Romance (Damian Desire and Richie Coy)

Gypsy Mac over Lady Pink to retain the East Los Lucha Women’s Championship

Jai Vidal over Oscar Manuel Felix to become the new East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Champion

Doble Cara vs. Rey Horus ended in a No Contest. Doble Cara retains the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship

Koto Hiro over Hoss Hogg, Chris Nasty, Biagio Crescenzo, Raymond Bright, JKM, and Chaz Price in a Ladder Match