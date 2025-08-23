Epic Pro Wrestling – 23 August 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 08/23/2025

Epic Pro Wrestling presented Better Each Day 3 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. Click for results.

Epic Pro Wrestling
Better Each Day 3
August 23, 2025
Bill Greene Sports Complex
Cudahy, CA

Pre-Show (Available on YouTube)
Live Danger (Livewire Charlie and Danger Ross) over Tony Navarro and Corazón in 5:56

Joseph Dashou over Angel Verduzo in 6:50

Main Card (Available on TrillerTV+)
Chaz Price over El Mexica in 9:29

Adrian Quest over Wicked in 13:00

The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) over Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee) in 13:51

Alpha Zo over Ray Rosas in 17:01

Brooke Havok, Delilah Doom, and Raymond Bright over Cam Gates, El Primohenio, and Hoss Hogg in 12:23

Bad Dude Tito over Dark Sheik in 8:56

Royce Isaacs over Slice Boogie to retain the Epic Pro Wrestling Championship in 18:33

Darwin Finch over Chris Nasty in a Guerrilla Warfare Match in 31:54

