Epic Pro Wrestling – 23 August 2025 – Results

Epic Pro Wrestling
Better Each Day 3
August 23, 2025
Bill Greene Sports Complex
Cudahy, CA
Pre-Show (Available on YouTube)
Live Danger (Livewire Charlie and Danger Ross) over Tony Navarro and Corazón in 5:56
Joseph Dashou over Angel Verduzo in 6:50
Main Card (Available on TrillerTV+)
Chaz Price over El Mexica in 9:29
Adrian Quest over Wicked in 13:00
The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) over Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee) in 13:51
Alpha Zo over Ray Rosas in 17:01
Brooke Havok, Delilah Doom, and Raymond Bright over Cam Gates, El Primohenio, and Hoss Hogg in 12:23
Bad Dude Tito over Dark Sheik in 8:56
Royce Isaacs over Slice Boogie to retain the Epic Pro Wrestling Championship in 18:33
Darwin Finch over Chris Nasty in a Guerrilla Warfare Match in 31:54
