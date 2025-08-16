NTLL – 16 August 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Twisted Lucha: Burnt Steel at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre

Twisted Lucha: Burnt Steel

August 16, 2025

Transplants Brewing Company

Palmdale, CA

Fit, Phat, and the Bat (Aydan Colt, Chubby Depp, and Red Bat) over Red Spider, Kasey Phoenix, and The Spaniard Roman

Carolina Cruz and Pegasa over Lady Lee and Amazona

Tyler Bateman over Raymond Bright

Vito Fratelli and Chandler Hopkins over TJ Perkins and Royce Isaacs

Gatubela over Keyra to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship

Latigo Blanco over Ciclon Ramierz Jr. in a Lumberjack Match