NTLL – 16 August 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Twisted Lucha: Burnt Steel at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
Twisted Lucha: Burnt Steel
August 16, 2025
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA
Fit, Phat, and the Bat (Aydan Colt, Chubby Depp, and Red Bat) over Red Spider, Kasey Phoenix, and The Spaniard Roman
Carolina Cruz and Pegasa over Lady Lee and Amazona
Tyler Bateman over Raymond Bright
Vito Fratelli and Chandler Hopkins over TJ Perkins and Royce Isaacs
Gatubela over Keyra to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship
Latigo Blanco over Ciclon Ramierz Jr. in a Lumberjack Match
