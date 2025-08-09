SVN Wrestling – 9 August 2025 – Results

SVN Wrestling presented Here Today, Guano Tomorrow at LA Church in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
Severe Violent Nature Wrestling
Here Today, Guano Tomorrow
August 9, 2025
LA Church
Los Angeles, CA
Masada over One Man Kru via Knockout in a Deathmatch to retain the SVN Wrestling Ultra-Violent Championship
Bad Dude Tito over Judge Joe Dred in a Deathmatch to qualify for the 2025 King of the Death Match Tournament
Miedo Xtremo over Sonico in a Deathmatch
El Negro over El Shlako in a Deathmatch
Bobby Beverly over Phil Infane in a Deathmatch
Eric Ryan over Alex Colon in a Deathmatch