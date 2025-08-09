SVN Wrestling – 9 August 2025 – Results

SVN Wrestling presented Here Today, Guano Tomorrow at LA Church in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

Severe Violent Nature Wrestling

Here Today, Guano Tomorrow

August 9, 2025

LA Church

Los Angeles, CA

Masada over One Man Kru via Knockout in a Deathmatch to retain the SVN Wrestling Ultra-Violent Championship

Bad Dude Tito over Judge Joe Dred in a Deathmatch to qualify for the 2025 King of the Death Match Tournament

Miedo Xtremo over Sonico in a Deathmatch

El Negro over El Shlako in a Deathmatch

Bobby Beverly over Phil Infane in a Deathmatch

Eric Ryan over Alex Colon in a Deathmatch