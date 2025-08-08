East Los Lucha – 8 August 2025 – Results

East Los Lucha presented Back To School Bash at Rosewood Park in Commerce, CA. Click for results.

East Los Lucha
Back To School Bash
August 8, 2025
Rosewood Park
Commerce, CA

Shangai over El Catrin, JKM, Marco Montana, and Red Spider in a Scramble Match

Dante King over Alec Tomas

Kid Destino and Koto Hiro over Live Danger (Danger Ross and LiveWire Charlie)

Gypsy Mac over Angie Savage and Gem Gemini in a Triple Threat Match to retain the East Los Lucha Women’s Championship

Vito Fratelli over Skalibur

Dbole Cara over Oscar Manuel Felix

