Santino Bros. Wrestling – 1 August 2025 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Fight Night at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.
Santino Bros. Wrestling
Fight Night
August 1, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA
Streamed live on YouTube
DJ Palmer over Shangai
Lucas Riley over El Primohenio to advance to the finals of the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship Tournament
Trish Adora over Simone Williams
Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) over The CGK (Chaz Price and Oscar Manuel Felix) to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Dom Kubrick over Tyler Bateman and Kid Destino in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the finals of the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship Tournament
Alec Tomas over Jordan Cruz to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
