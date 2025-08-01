Santino Bros. Wrestling – 1 August 2025 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Fight Night at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Fight Night

August 1, 2025

VFW Post 8070

Azusa, CA

Streamed live on YouTube

DJ Palmer over Shangai

Lucas Riley over El Primohenio to advance to the finals of the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship Tournament

Trish Adora over Simone Williams

Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) over The CGK (Chaz Price and Oscar Manuel Felix) to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Dom Kubrick over Tyler Bateman and Kid Destino in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the finals of the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship Tournament

Alec Tomas over Jordan Cruz to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

