The full lineup for Epic Pro Wrestling‘s third anniversary show, Better Each Day 3 on August 23rd in Los Angeles, has been announced.

In the advertised main event, Royce Isaacs will defend the Epic Pro Wrestling Championship against Slice Boogie in a first-time ever matchup. The match will be Royce Isaacs’ second defense of the Epic Pro Wrestling Championship since defeating Ray Rosas on March 15th, 2025, to become the promotion’s first champion.

On June 28th, Isaacs defeated Scorpio Sky in his first title defense. Following the match, Isaacs was issued a challenge by Slice Boogie for a title match on August 23rd, which was quickly accepted.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day 3 on August 23rd is also scheduled to feature what is being advertised as an Unsanctioned Guerrilla Warfare Match between Chris Nastyy and Darwin Finch. This will be a rematch of their June 28th grudge match that ended in a double countout. The two were later involved in several brawls throughout the show. This would lead to Nastyy challenging Finch to a Guerrilla Warfare Match on August 23rd.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day 3 will also feature Brooke Havok vs. Johnnie Robbie in a rematch of their first encounter at Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day on August 19th, 2023.

Here is the full lineup for Better Each Day 3 on August 23rd:

Epic Pro Wrestling Championship Match

Royce Isaacs (c) vs. Slice Boogie

Unsanctioned Guerrilla Warfare Match

Chris Nasty vs. Darwin Finch

Brooke Havok vs. Johnnie Robbie

Alpha Zo vs. Ray Rosas

The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) vs. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee)

Bad Dude Tito vs. CJ Tino

Adrian Quest vs. Wicked

The Bomb Squad (Cam Gates and Dylan Kyle Cox) vs. DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly)

Chaz Price vs. El Mexica

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day 3 will take place on August 23rd at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. The Bill Greene Sports Complex is located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA 90201. Doors are scheduled to open before 6:30 PM, with bell time set for 7:00 PM.

Streaming information is expected to be announced within the next few weeks. However, we can confirm the show will be made available on TrillerTV+.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for updates. Also, be sure to check out our events page for the latest information on upcoming professional wrestling events in Southern California.