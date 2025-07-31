Game Changer Wrestling has announced several names set to appear at their next Los Angeles event on September 20th at the Ukrainian Cultural Center, Homecoming: Los Angeles, including former WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart.
GCW’s Homecoming: Los Angeles will be Shotzi Blackheart’s first appearance at a Southern California independent wrestling event since August 21st, 2019 when she faced Tenille Dashwood at a Bar Wrestling event in Baldwin Park, CA.
Other names currently announced to appear at GCW’s Homecoming: Los Angeles on September 20th include GCW Ultraviolent Champion Matt Tremont, Bear Bronson, Matt Cardona, Mance Warner, Atticus Cogar, and current GCW Champion Effy.
GCW’s Homecoming: Los Angeles takes place September 20th, 2025 at 8:00 PM at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. The Ukrainian Cultural Center is located at 4315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029. Tickets for GCW’s Homecoming: Los Angeles will go on sale Friday, August 1st at 10:00 AM at GCWLAHome.eventbrite.com. GCW’s Homecoming: Los Angeles will also be streamed live on TrillerTV+.
