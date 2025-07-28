Santino Bros Wrestling will present Santino Bros Fight Night on Friday night, August 1st at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA.

Fight Night in Azusa, CA on Friday night is scheduled to feature Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Alec Tomas going up against Jordan Cruz. This will be Tomas’ second defense of the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship since defeating Slice Boogie in a Steel Cage match for the title on May 29th, 2025, in Azusa, CA. Tomas’ first defense occurred on June 12th, 2025 in Azusa, CA when he defeated Tyler Bateman.

The Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Championship will also be on the line when Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) defend the titles against DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly). This will be Raw Meat’s first defense of the Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Championship since winning the belts from the Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) on May 29th, 2025 in Azusa, CA.

Fight Night is also slated to feature Simone Williams in action against the debuting Trish Adora. Adora is best known for her work in All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Also announced for Fight Night, tournament matches to determine a new Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Champion will be held, with El Primohenio facing Lucas Riley and Tyler Bateman facing Kid Destino in tournament matches.

Santino Bros. Wrestling’s Fight Night takes place on August 1st at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA at 8:00 PM. The VFW Azusa Post 8070 is located at 250 East 1st Street, Azusa, CA 91702. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. The event will also be streamed live on the Santino Bros. Wrestling YouTube channel.

