New Tradition Lucha Libre – 19 July 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Night of the Victoria at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA on July 19, 2025. Click for results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre

Night of the Victoria

July 19, 2025

Transplants Brewing Company

Palmdale, CA

Kiah Dream over Ivy Malibu to advance in the Victorian Cup Tournament

Gigi Rey over Brooke Havoc to advance to the semi-finals of the Victorian Cup Tournament

Natalia Markova over Vipress to advance to the semi-finals of the Victorian Cup Tournament

Dabria vs. Lilith Star ended in a Double Count Out

Natalia Markova over Gigi Rey to advance to the finals of the Victorian Cup Tournament

Lady Lee over Tuskana to retain the NTLL Khutulun Championship

Keyra over Reina Dorada and Susy Love in a Triple Threat Match to become the #1 contender for the NTLL Women’s Championship

Kiah Dream over Natalia Markova to win the Victorian Cup Tournament