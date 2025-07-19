New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Night of the Victoria at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA on July 19, 2025. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
Night of the Victoria
July 19, 2025
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA
Kiah Dream over Ivy Malibu to advance in the Victorian Cup Tournament
Gigi Rey over Brooke Havoc to advance to the semi-finals of the Victorian Cup Tournament
Natalia Markova over Vipress to advance to the semi-finals of the Victorian Cup Tournament
Dabria vs. Lilith Star ended in a Double Count Out
Natalia Markova over Gigi Rey to advance to the finals of the Victorian Cup Tournament
Lady Lee over Tuskana to retain the NTLL Khutulun Championship
Keyra over Reina Dorada and Susy Love in a Triple Threat Match to become the #1 contender for the NTLL Women’s Championship
Kiah Dream over Natalia Markova to win the Victorian Cup Tournament
Be the first to comment on "New Tradition Lucha Libre – 19 July 2025 – Results"