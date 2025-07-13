East Los Lucha – 13 July 2025 – Results

East Los Lucha presented Lucha Hangover at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

East Los Lucha
Lucha Hangover
July 13, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

Koto Hiro over Adrian Rain

Dante King over JKM

Raymond Bright, El Primohenio, and the DKC over Chaz Price, Pablo Montana, and Jay Lopez

Vito Fratelli over Eli Everfly

Kid Destino over Inferno Abdul, Tigre Del Fuego, Alec Tomas, and DJ Palmer in a Scramble Match

Oscar Manuel Felix over Charming Biagio Crescenzo to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship

Gypsy Mac over Delilah Doom and Zyra in a Triple Threat Match to retain the East Los Lucha Women’s Championship

Doble Cara over Raunchy Rico to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship

