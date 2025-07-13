East Los Lucha – 13 July 2025 – Results

East Los Lucha presented Lucha Hangover at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
East Los Lucha
Lucha Hangover
July 13, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
Koto Hiro over Adrian Rain
Dante King over JKM
Raymond Bright, El Primohenio, and the DKC over Chaz Price, Pablo Montana, and Jay Lopez
Vito Fratelli over Eli Everfly
Kid Destino over Inferno Abdul, Tigre Del Fuego, Alec Tomas, and DJ Palmer in a Scramble Match
Oscar Manuel Felix over Charming Biagio Crescenzo to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship
Gypsy Mac over Delilah Doom and Zyra in a Triple Threat Match to retain the East Los Lucha Women’s Championship
Doble Cara over Raunchy Rico to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship
