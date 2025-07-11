Crimson Crown Wrestling – 11 July 2025 – Results

Crimson Crown Wrestling presented Bleed For The Crown at the Doll Hut in Anaheim, CA. Click for results.
Crimson Crown Wrestling
Bleed For The Crown
July 11, 2025
The Doll Hut
Anaheim, CA
Rex D. Zaster over Chris Diaz, Hex, and Miggy Rose in 7:49 in a Fatal Four Way Match
Angel over Lilith Starr via Disqualification
BC Killer over Bovi, Casanova Valentine, and Dave Reckoning in 11:46 in a Supreme Violence Four Way Match
Sage Sin Supreme and Tara Zep over The Devil’s Brigade (Fern Owens and Red Bat) in 20:06 in a Deathmatch to become the new Crimson Crown Wrestling Tag Team Champions
Hoss Hogg over Koto Hiro and Zokre in 7:30 in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Crimson Crown Wrestling Championship
JD Horror over Necro Butcher in 18:13 in a Deathmatch to retain the Best of the West West Coast Championship
Michael Krueger over Carnage in 12:02 in a Hellbound Havoc Body Bag Deatmatch to become the new Crimson Crown Wrestling Supreme Violence Champion
